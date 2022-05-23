Getting your swim season ready at home

Pool season has finally arrived, and to optimize your time outdoors splishing and splashing, there’s a few things that need to be done first. Not only will the pool itself have to be prepped and maintained for regular swimming, but it also needs to be safe. You’ll want to do some general landscaping and upkeep to your property around the pool as well.
Getting your pool ready
There are a few important steps you’ll have to take to get your pool filled with clean water. Firstly, you’ll need to give the pool a thorough cleaning – that means clearing out brackets and filters, and then reassembling the filtration system. Next, fill the pool completely and get a sample of the water professionally tested at a reliable pool store. They will be able to tell you what chemicals you need to balance the water properly.
Run the pool for about a week to clarify the water, cleaning out the filter at least once a day. Once the water is clear, you can give it a final cleaning to remove leaves and any other debris that has settled at the bottom of the pool.
Ensuring your pool is safe
Last May, a provincial regulation was put into effect that required all pool owners to enclose their pools with a fence. In addition to abiding by this rule, there are other safety measures you can put into place to ensure everyone stays safe around the water. You can gate off the ladder entrance to the pool, as well as buy a floating alarm that will go off if there is movement detected in the water. Both these tools can help safeguard children as well as pets who are wandering around near the swimming pool.
Creating ambiance
There’s nothing better than lounging poolside, especially when you are surrounded by lush foliage and charming ambiance. The idea of outdoor living is bigger than ever, and homeowners can turn the smallest of nooks into a veritable oasis – all it takes is a few simple details.
Place several potted plants that thrive in sunny conditions around the pool to create a feeling of coziness. You’ll want a seating or lounging spot, whether it’s a hammock, a chaise-lounge, or an outdoor dining set. And having a bit of control over the elements is always helpful. This could mean having shade and rain options (umbrellas or gazebos) or adding beautiful string lights or battery-operated candles for evening swims.
Having a pool is a substantial investment, monetarily and timewise. However, it’s worth the effort it takes to create a great seasonal pool experience. Once your pool has been cleaned and maintained, incorporate a few niceties amongst the necessities, and you’ll enjoy months of swimming fun.\
