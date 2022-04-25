Four easy steps to transform your balcony

Just because you live in a condo or apartment and have limited outdoor space doesn’t mean you can’t design a balcony in a way that it is enjoyable and cozy too. The warm weather months are so short-lived, and everyone deserves a chance to soak in the sunshiny rays and take advantage of the summer season. So, here are four quick ways to completely transform your balcony and make it a true extension of your living space.
1) Because there is limited greenery on a balcony, you’ll want to create some warmth, experts say. “Bring in some planters and some greenery to enhance your outdoor space,” said Lori Arnott, sales manager at Hauser.
Flowerboxes that hang on the outside or sides of the balcony railings can create a lush backdrop. Hanging plants are also a great way to take advantage of vertical space. And, if real plants aren’t your forte, artificial plants will do the trick.
2) Put something underfoot. Because the flooring of a balcony is often made of wood or concrete, which is neither visually appealing nor warm, you can make it homier by covering it with an outdoor rug. They come in a wide range of colours, patterns, and materials.
“This will ground the space and make the space look complete,” Arnott said. “Neutral colours and natural materials such as jute are great or use this opportunity to add a pop of colour.”
3) Some balconies are in direct sunlight for a good portion of the day, meaning they can get pretty hot. For areas that get a lot of sun, you may want to consider an umbrella for some optional shade. “It is important to opt for an umbrella and base that are well-rated to withstand the elements such as high winds and heavy rain,” Arnott warned.
For warm summer nights, consider adding some string lights under your umbrella for a cozy ambience. Battery-operated LED lights and candles can also enhance the mood.
4) Flexible seating that properly fits your space is a crucial part of planning your outdoor area. However, be sure to choose pieces that aren’t too grand and overwhelming, and that offer some breathing room. “This will actually create the illusion of a larger space, rather than cramming large pieces into a small space,” said Arnott.
Poufs, bistro tables, round tables, loveseats, and individual chairs are all great options. You will also want to purchase quality protective covers for your furniture pieces to eliminate the need to store them in the off-season.
