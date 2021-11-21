The days are getting shorter, and the temperatures are starting to drop, not to mention we'll be spending more time cocooning indoors. Now is the perfect time to add a few simple touches to the interiors of our homes to help warm things up and make our spaces feel cozier and even more stylish.
Easy to do, inexpensive, and super effective, here are five quick ways to warm up your interior.
More pillows and blankets
With Jack Frost nipping outside, stay warm inside with lots of pillows and blankets. Small, knitted throws can be draped over couches and the backs of armchairs, and you can add an extra blanket or comforter to the foots of beds for chillier nights. Use pillows of different sizes and materials in living rooms and bedrooms to elevate the "plushy luxe" of your spaces. For a budget-friendly winter re-do, buy plain coloured throw pillow inserts (which usually come in white) and switch out the pillowcases season to season. Plus, it's much easier to store a variety of seasonal pillow covers than actual pillows.
Add something living
While everything is bare and bleak outside your window, you can make the areas inside your home livelier by incorporating different plants and other flora into your decor. Potted plants on ledges, shelves, or windowsills will help bring the outdoors in, while taller varieties can be striking in corners of rooms. Hanging plants also add visual interest.
You could consider having a bi-monthly floral arrangement sent to your home as well so that you have brightly blooming buds in sight all winter long. Plus, you’ll be supporting local.
Put something underfoot
If you have tile or wood flooring, especially in main living spaces like a den or bedroom, you really want something warmer underfoot during the colder months. Area rugs are a quick and easy way to increase the warmth and coziness of a room. There's an infinite number of sizes, shapes, and designs, so you can always find something that suits your tastes.
Add carpets on the sides of beds. That way when you wake up and first place your feet on the floor, you're greeted with something plush and soft. Runners look great down in transient areas like hallways and stairs, while smaller rugs can be laid out in front of the sink, beneath a kitchen table, or under an armchair.
Let the light in
Lighting plays such an important role in the overall feel of a room. In wintertime, when natural light is so limited, it's best if our interiors stay well-lit. For a quick fix, increase the brightness of the bulbs in your current fixtures or add extra lamps in certain rooms. Under-cabinet lighting can be mounted in kitchens for more illumination, and nightlights are great in hallways or bathrooms.
Candlelight can also create cozy ambiance. To avoid the danger of having open fire, opt instead for LED candles, which provide a realistic dancing flame and are very cost effective.
Add a dash of colour
Natural colour is lacking in the wintertime, so to offset the monotonous blanket of white outside our windows, incorporate something that has a splash of vibrant colour. This could be done with any of the suggestions above, from colourful throw pillows to a funky rug. But you could also do a simple DIY project, like painting an accent wall or a refurbished piece of furniture — it doesn't cost much to do and will infuse a space with warmth and personality.
