Five outdoor cleaning tips to get your home in tip-top shape

Whether you love projects around the yard or would rather be lounging with a good book or TV show, sprucing up your home’s exterior does more than make it pleasing to the eye. Simple, year-round maintenance will help you avoid costly problems down the line, such as rot or insects spreading indoors. Here are a few easy and important steps:
Clean your eavestroughs
All sorts of weather conditions can wreak havoc on your gutters. If water runs back toward your foundation or pools on the roof, it may lead to water damage inside your home. Give your eavestroughs and downspouts a careful look every season. Clear any debris and make any repairs.
Wash your siding
Pressure washers are handy for cleaning the outside of your home. If you don’t own one, you may be able to borrow one from a friend or rent one. Check for any blisters, cracks or problem areas in your siding and fix them up to prevent rot.
Refresh your air conditioner
Shut off power to the outdoor unit and clean debris from the grill/cage and the fan to prevent clogging and subpar performance. Rake around the unit and cut back surrounding branches for a clean look and to allow for proper airflow.
Inspect the deck
Wooden decks, including railings and stairs, require staining every few years to look their best and protect against the elements. Decks can be pressure washed but remember to keep the sprayer moving for a thorough clean. Be sure to examine deck posts and support beams for signs of rotting, too.
Tidy the landscaping
Low lying areas of your lawn should have additional soil laid down to prevent pooling of rainwater. You should also trim your bushes and trees as required to help avoid future storm damage.
Find more tips on how to clean and protect your property at cooperators.ca.
— News Canada
