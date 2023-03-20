Five important questions to ask your home inspector

While most provinces don’t legally require hiring an inspector when purchasing a home, it is always strongly recommended. A qualified, professional home inspector will be able to detect any defects in the building itself, any damage that has previously been done, the integrity of the home’s construction, and any parts of the house that look like they are nearing the end of their useful life. They will look at things such as the roof, plumbing, electrical systems, and more.
Potential homeowners should also know that home inspectors can only do a visual examination of the house. They cannot see and are therefore not responsible for what is going on behind the walls. A home inspector should not only have professional liability insurance but also use a recognized inspection service agreement. They should also provide you with a complete written report at the end of the job.
When touring your prospective home with the inspector, there are five pertinent questions you should ask:
1. How many renovations have taken place at the home?
This can tell you a lot about the state and condition of the house. Just like a car that has been damaged and repaired multiple times, renovations can help you assess what elements of the home are newer or more recently replaced. A professional inspector should be able to find telltale signs of renovation projects that have been done in the past.
2. What is the condition of the roof?
The roof might be the single most important component of a home because it’s the main source of protection for the building itself. A home inspector will go up onto the roof and be able to tell you if any tiles or shingles are loose, damaged, or missing. They can also check the eavestroughs or gutters. A roof repair can be a pricey project, so ensuring the roof is in good condition is paramount.
3. How is the grading and drainage?
Water accumulation can be extremely detrimental to the overall structure of a home. Having proper grading and drainage will prevent water from gathering around the home and helps redirect it away from the site. It also helps reduce the chances of soil erosion and prevents it from washing away. If it does, it can create a well around the home where water can collect and therefore cause damage.
4. How do certain systems work?
An experienced home inspector will be able to walk you though the various systems of the homes, from heating and cooling, to electrical, plumbing, and more. They can show you how these systems work, what to look for when they’re faulty, and how to maintain them so the have more longevity.
5. Do you have any home maintenance tips?
Depending on the age and design of the home, there might be certain ways in which you can help preserve the integrity of the building itself. Does your inspector think it might be a good idea to do a few small reno projects as general upkeep? Maybe an update to the plumbing or electrical systems would be a worthwhile investment in the long run. In older homes, for example, they can suggest helpful ways to reduce drafts and better retain heat. These tips will preserve the life of the home and, in the long run, cut down on certain utility costs.
