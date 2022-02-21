Finishing touches

There are many different elements that go into creating a bathroom, and one of the most visually pleasing are the final additions such as faucets. These “little extras” have come a long way, and not only are they functional but they come in a myriad of styles and materials. While it may seem like a more subtle part of a kitchen or bathroom renovation, faucets make a big impact on the space.
“Faucets and finishes are often the element in the bathroom that help tie all of the other elements together aesthetically,” said Amber Hall, Senior Product Manager at Kohler. “A big element of selecting a faucet is style. More importantly, it’s often the piece that helps consumers express their personal style.”
Functionally, faucets serve as a core element in many routines such as dental hygiene and beauty care routines, Hall added. And a host of new technologies in the space make those routines all the easier. These include simple, one-touch faucets or motion-sensor taps as well as digital thermostats.
“One key technology in both the kitchen and bathroom are touchless faucets,” Hall explained. “This is an innovation that helps to improve overall hygiene and cleanliness in the space.”
Faucets also follow certain trends, and while mixing finishes and materials is very “in” right now, it’s also about customizing it to your home’s decor.
“Consumers and designers are continuing to bring personalization to these spaces by mixing design elements,” Hall said. “Our newly-launched Tone collection achieves this by offering consumers the ability brings multiple finishes into one silhouette if they’ve chosen to specify multiples finishes into the entire space.”
When choosing a new faucet, be sure to take into consideration:
Aesthetics
The look and feel of the overall kitchen or bathroom. Whether it’s modern, traditional, rustic, or anything in-between, there’s a faucet to match your space.
The needs of your family
For those who are busy and have more specific needs, some technologies could play an important role in streamlining certain processes, such as washing dishes.
Your budget
Faucets can cost as little as under $100 but they could also carry a price tag that is several figures. What fits into your budget?
Space and ratio
An oversized faucet will look out of place at a smaller sink. It’s important that the faucet you choose be in proportion with the sink setup. A good rule of thumb is: Measure the distance between the handles of the sink. If the distance is six inches or more you need a “widespread” or “eight-inch spread” faucet, and if it is less than six inches you need a “centerset,” “mini-spread,” or a “four-inch spread faucet”.
