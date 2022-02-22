DESK architectes designed the complete interior renovation of this split-level in Vieux-Longueuil as an opportunity to enhance the architectural quality of a typical suburban residence.
Located on the edge of Vieux-Longueuil, this typical 1980s split-level had remained virtually unchanged since its construction. This residence deserved a makeover to properly accommodate its new occupants; a young couple wishing to enjoy the qualities of an isolated suburban house while remaining close to the Montreal business center.
The mandate
The mandate was to design the complete interior renovation of the building. The kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom had to be completely reshaped. It was necessary not only to replace all the interior finishes but also to create a new aesthetic by magnifying the qualities of the building and optimizing the functional relationship between rooms.
The project
The architectural concept takes advantage of the typical characteristics of a split-level ground floor. The living room of these buildings is generally a long open space, lacking in a spatial hierarchy. The concept, therefore, proposes to organize the space, without partitioning it, by adding metal claustra and blocks of built-in furniture. As a result, these dark elements are oriented so as to emphasize the link from the front to the back of the room. They frame the views and traffic from the entrance to the terrace without obstructing them.
The staircase linking the living room to the kitchen served as an opportunity to create, on the living room side, an architectural bench made of white oak in continuity with the steps of the stairs. On the dining room side, a short drywall acts as a railing that hides the table from the living room while keeping the visual relationship between the two levels.
The kitchen, formerly organized in a “U” shape, has been completely reconfigured. Two large blocks of integrated built-in now face each other to frame a vast, functional island. The new configuration of the provides more storage spaces and frees up the rear wall to allow wider openings to the backyard.
The bathroom has been reconfigured to create two distinct areas; the light zone combines the vanity, the medicine cabinet, and the bath while the dark zone combines the toilet and an Italian shower.
The renovation is a rehabilitation exercise of a typical suburban split-level. It reveals the potential hiding in older houses in a real estate market where new constructions are often preferred.
For more photos, see the story at TheSuburban.com— v2com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.