Elie Edery and Mikaël Giardina-Cohen of RE/MAX 3000: A combined force in West Island real estate

Elie Edery and Mikaël Giardina-Cohen have been brokers for more than 10 years, specializing in residential real estate and income properties in the Greater Montreal area, and taking on more and more business in the West Island. Their strong suit is shared knowledge and a shared staff.
“We combine forces,” says Giardina-Cohen. “What also sets us apart, in terms of personalized service, is that we handle all aspects of the selling process, from showings all the way to the closing at the notary.”
“We pretty much take over and guide you through step by step until the closing,” adds Edery.
The two brokers say the residential market in the West Island is extremely active right now and Edery emphasizes that now is a good time to buy. “The prices are going up very quickly.”
Even with the success of the market, many Montrealers still have a perception that the West Island is far from the city centre — which is definitely not the case.
“It’s not an hour’s drive to downtown,” Giardina-Cohen points out. “In fact, we took people from Côte-des-Neiges, downtown, St. Laurent and Ahuntsic to Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Pointe-Claire, Pierrefonds, and Kirkland, and they’re all super happy they made the move. They discovered areas they would have never thought to move to.”
One of the welcome phenomena of the last few months is the continued upward success of the West Island real estate market, even during a pandemic.
“The inventory is at an all-time low, and that really allows sellers to increase their prices,” Giardina-Cohen explains. “On the other hand, the cost of construction and materials and the absence of land on which to develop is also really increasing demand, which is extremely high.”
Add to that, Edery says, an all-time low interest rate. “That drives up the purchasing power even more for people. It’s less than two percent for an average mortgage.”
Another result of high construction costs is that the selling price of an already built and occupied home rises greatly as well.
“Even if it’s not brand new, it’s quite easy to start increasing your price by $50,000, $100,000,” Giardana-Cohen explains. “There was a time when promoters had to make deals and offers and liquidate the properties at the end. We haven’t seen that and we don’t think that is coming any time soon.”
The brokers predict that once the REM light-rapid transit line is completed in the West Island, another real estate boom will take place in the area as the commute downtown and other locales on the island will be even faster.
The pair also see a significant change in what buyers are seeking.
“People used to say, ‘Let me have a small place, because I’m at work anyway,” Giardina-Cohen points out. “Now they would rather have a larger place, ideally large outdoor spaces, even if it’s away from the city, as long as they can make the drive to the city in a decent amount of time.”
The brokers say that when the pandemic began, many in people were predicting market crashes and severe real estate price decreases, but few in the real estate industry agreed.
“We were told to stop activity. All that did was funnel up all the people that needed to complete a transaction, and that made the market heat up even more,” Giardina-Cohen adds. “And with people not going on vacation or to restaurants as much, not spending on what they used to, they were feeling very comfortable spending on real estate. Even in the near future, people would rather put their money on their homes at a low rate, enjoy their lives there, and feel safe.”
