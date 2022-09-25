Declutter your space, declutter your mind

You wake up in the morning and start to get ready for your day. You dig through disorganized drawers to get out your clean clothes, you search for your toothbrush amongst the bathroom countertop clutter, and you rush to make breakfast for the family amongst a muddled pantry and overstocked fridge. You can feel your stress level rising and it’s not even 8 a.m.
Disorder of your spaces can cause disorder of your psyche, or so says professional organizer Stéphanie Barabé of StéZen, whose motto is “Free up space, free the mind!” She is a big proponent of keeping spaces organized at home and at the office in order to help bring calm and serenity to your mind and spirit. “Your environment reflects how you feel inside,” she explained. “If you’re not feeling well, it might be because you are accumulating clutter, and when you live in clutter, you clutter your mind and thoughts. You can’t be as focused, so it is very important to take a look at your environment and listen to what it’s telling you about the way you’re feeling. If it’s cluttered and it gives you a feeling of anxiety, then you have too many distractions around you.”
It’s important to carve out a window of time when you can go through the clutter you have and systemize it. What should stay, what can be donated, and what needs to be thrown out because it’s broken or no longer has any useability? Once you’ve pared down your belongings, you can assign them a home where they will be kept. That way, maintenance is all the easier.
Add labels if it will help clarify where things should go. For example, in the refrigerator, you could add clear sliding bins with labels like fruit and veggies, snacks, leftovers, etc. Having a system in place will also help other members of the household to maintain order.
Tackle room by room and your home will have more order and, therefore, harmony. Barabé suggested making a to-do list, so you know exactly what tasks needs to be tackled. You can also prioritize the items on your list. “When I write down what I need to do before I start working, it’s always better because I know exactly what I have to accomplish. Then I can manage my time better,” she said.
The effects of decluttering can be felt almost immediately. “I personally like when it’s very neat around me. I feel like I can breathe better, and it puts me in a good mood so that I can be way more focused on my day,” Barabé said.
In the end, it’s best to find a system that works for you. If it’s going one room at a time, that’s fine, and so is grouping organizing tasks, like “cupboards, closets, drawers.” Organization is only successful when it’s done in a way that’s personally fulfilling. “We’re all different and function in our own ways. It doesn’t mean my way is the best,” Barabé admitted. “It has to be clear and easy for everyone.”
Stéphanie Barabé will be hosting a new series for The Suburban called Stay Organized, Stay Zen, premiering in October.
