Creative ideas to refresh living spaces on a budget

When it comes to refreshing your home decor this spring, think small. Even minor changes to the look of a room can add wow appeal without straining your pocketbook.
That’s the message of leading Canadian home improvement retailer RONA in unveiling its 2023 spring decor trends. Topping the list of hot, budget-friendly products are striking pendant lights, art deco faucets, stand-out backsplash tiles, stone-look countertops and colour-infused sinks.
“Spring is a time of renewal, when everyone is looking for a pick-me-up and change of scenery in their home, especially after a long winter that was preceded by a couple of challenging years,” said Lydia Thammavong, Head Design, Styles & Trends at RONA. “In spite of a gloomy economic forecast, there are many ways to create inexpensive on-trend looks that breathe new life into living spaces and help deliver a home environment that makes us feel good and proud to welcome guests.”
Thammavong offers these simple decorating ideas for under $100 to give your home a high-end look without breaking the bank:
- Opt for shelves instead of cabinets wherever possible to keep budgets at bay. Painting shelves the same colour as the rest of the room will make them appear as if they’re floating. Alternatively, applying a pop colour to the wall behind the shelves creates an eye-catching focal point for the whole room.
- Replace ordinary lighting in the kitchen, bathrooms or home office with unique, decorative pendant lights. Striking, conversation-starter styles start as low as $80.
- Choose a backsplash with character for a small area of a kitchen or bathroom. Ceramic tiles featuring a medallion pattern are all the current rage, infusing breathtaking European charm onto tired walls.
- Update a bathroom by replacing old countertops with the latest stone looks – priced from $99 – to add luxury and richness to this small space.
- Swap your current kitchen faucet with one featuring today’s trending styles – from glamorous, art deco gold to black taps – for a simple yet impactful upgrade with major oomph.
- Make a stylish statement by installing a coloured sink – such as this season’s hottest pale green metallic – in your kitchen or bathroom to liven up and add wow factor to the space.
- Add elegant, nature-inspired touches to your home office to promote focus and well-being. Consider rich sage green paint– such as Sico’s Tokyo Green (6168-83) – for walls, wood accents, and plants to clean the air.
“Contrary to popular belief, when it comes to decorating, it’s not all or nothing,” Thammavong said. “Adding only one or two new stand-out decor elements that you love will do wonders in transforming a space from ordinary to extraordinary.”
— RONA inc.
— AB
