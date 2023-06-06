Condo living is easy living: How downsizing made Sheldon and Linda Kagan’s lives more laid-back

After decades of being in the entertainment industry as well as raising a family, Sheldon Kagan had amassed quite a collection of memorabilia over the years. He and his wife Linda had lived in several houses in Dorval and spent decades working out of their home offices.
Kagan is well known for being a concert promoter, entertainer, and disc jockey for more than 50 years as well as producing Le Salon de la Mariée Montreal bridal show. When they both decided to retire eight years ago, the couple also decided it was time to downsize and move into a condo in Dorval.
“We passed this condo on Lakeshore Road from day 1,” Kagan said in a recent phone interview. “We saw it being built and we thought, this is where we would love to end up. When we didn’t need the house anymore, we sold it and bought the condo.”
They went from a 4,000-square-foot house to a condo that was just over 1,700 square feet. There were many things to organize before moving, including countless albums and photos from Kagan’s work to family photographs. There was artwork, lots of furniture, and an extensive collection of records.
“It was a matter of prioritizing and picking and choosing what we wanted to bring to the condo,” Linda explained. “We pretty much donated all our furniture. We wanted to start fresh and the furniture in the home was bigger, bulkier, and darker. We knew the new condo was on the water with an open concept view, and we wanted to start over and do everything with more modern décor and lots of white and chrome. All the tchotchkes and stuff Sheldon had, we chose our favourites and everything else we let it go. We donated a lot to NOVA in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. They came five or six times for pickups.”
“Linda and I went into NOVA one day to take a look around and we saw our butler,” Sheldon added, citing his full-size statue of a butler that once stood in his house. “We were looking at it and a nice saleslady said to my wife, ‘Ma’am, that butler isn’t available for sale. His name is Sheldon.”
Sheldon’s 30,000 records were donated to Vanier College, who created the Linda and Sheldon Kagan Collection in their library. When it came to their framed family photos and artwork, they kept only what fit on the walls in their new condo and found a great way of preserving the memories of the items they’d part with. “We had a photographer come in and take photos of everything, so now we have photos of the photos,” Linda said.
Sheldon and Linda feel like the move to the condo was the perfect decision for them. “It’s easy living here and there’s nothing to do,” she said. “There’s so much less space to worry about, less furniture, less everything, and we don’t have to worry about garbage pickup or recycling days or snow removal. Especially because we’re traveling so much now, it’s much easier.”
Sheldon added, “As we’re talking to you today from our couch, I can look out of my window and there’s a canoeist and jet skiers, and in the distance there’s a ship passing. It’s incredible. As Linda perfectly explained it, everything is easy. It’s really about the convenience.”
“And when we’re home, it’s just like living on a cruise ship, except I don’t have a cook,” Linda joked.
