Carpeting goes bold and beautiful

After several years of cocooning and veering toward softer, calming neutrals in our homes, people are now looking to amp up their décor with punches of colour. And that includes integrating brilliant patterns and vivid hues in area rugs.
Some of the biggest trends in rugs are what is making them the true “star” of the space. This can be achieved with rug art, which is much like a painting on the floor. “They replicate paintings, nature scenes, and even graffiti scenes, and are bold and abstract,” said Pamela Frank, the VP of sales and part-owner of the family business Tapis Normandy. “It’s like art at your footsteps. It shows craftsmanship and technique that is incredible because they’re made with a lot of attention to detail and use rich and vibrant colours. They are real showpieces and can accentuate the overall look of the home.” These are especially striking when the walls and furniture are more monochromatic.
Moroccan-style rugs are also back again, and these add an authentic element to areas like bedrooms and living rooms. “They make a space feel pulled together and unpretentious,” Frank said. “They are soft underfoot and comfortable as well, and they add a real tactile feel to the space.”
Because people have turned to a lot of natural materials in their homes, rugs made from wool, seagrass, bamboo, and jute, for example, are in demand. “These materials create a soothing and relaxed vibe, and can make any space feel calming,” Frank explained. She suggested adding borders to them if you want to dress them up a little. “They’re low key and work with any type of décor.”
A more recent custom trend in area rugs are pieces that have unique forms and shapes, such as scalloped edges or where the rug looks like a puddle. They can be custom cut to any design and are truly one of a kind.
Wall-to-wall carpeting is making a bit of a comeback and are still a welcomed choice in bedrooms and basements, where coziness is a factor. Frank said chunky textured wools are great to warm up any room, and nylon carpeting is very pet- and family-friendly because it’s washable. “These are ideal for busy homes,” she said. “A lot of them have spill-proof backing, so if something spills it doesn’t damage the wood or floors underneath. They are really functional.”
If you want a combination of wall-to-wall carpet and area rugs, you can choose the carpeting first and then have rugs and runners cut from the same material. “It makes everything look more uniform and harmonizes the spaces in the home,” Frank said.
On a side note, it can be tricky to figure out how to properly clean your area rugs without causing them damage. In general, experts said you should vacuum the carpet to remove hair, dust and allergens, but only use suction and not anything with a beater bar, which can damage the surface of the carpeting. “Or do the old-fashioned thing and take them outside, shake them out, and beat them with a broomstick,” said Frank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.