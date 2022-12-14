Did you know that having a houseplant can be beneficial to your overall wellbeing? According to Psychology Today, scientific research has proven that green leafy plants help boost our mood and even get along with others. We also feel better physically when we’re around plants. Plus, they give us purpose since they require our tender loving care. Even if you’re not a green thumb, there are lots of plant varieties that require minimal maintenance and will still deliver all those positive effects.
Having houseplants in our homes is especially helpful at this time of year because we are stuck indoors and see minimal “liveliness” in terms of growth outside. With the shorter days and lack of sunlight, plants can be a welcomed addition to our interiors.
For the expert
If you’re the type of person who gardens outdoors in the warmer months or has had houseplants inside in the past, then you’re probably ready to try your hand at raising certain plants that are bit more finicky and high maintenance. Although they require more time and attention, their benefits are worth the effort. Orchids, for example, can be a beautiful feature in any room. Because they love the light, they should be placed on a windowsill or very sunny area of the home. When they bloom in early spring, you’ll be amazed by the vibrant colours they reveal.
Elephant’s Ear is a striking plant with thick, gorgeous leaves. At its best, it adds a deep emerald green to your décor, but it needs moist soil all the time which means constant watering. Certain types of ferns, although soft, delicate, and absolutely beautiful, are also water and moisture lovers, and while they thrive in summertime, they can be temperamental in the dryer winter season.
Moderately difficult
Most houseplants are only somewhat tricky to maintain. As long as you know their requirements (sun, water, etc.) and you give them some of your attention, you’ll have lush greenery in your home all year long. Some of the more moderately difficult houseplants to raise include palms and yuccas (they need the right amount of sunlight and specific water amounts, and they are very slow-growing), African violets (they thrive but require lots of moisture and humidity), lilies (they must have very good drainage), and philodendrons (which need some pruning and can be toxic to children and pets if ingested).
Easy
For those who have never had or cared for a houseplant (or has tried and been unsuccessful), there are lots of plant varieties that are pretty much fool proof. Spider plants want a light weekly watering, a comfortable temperature, and that’s it! Air plants, cacti, and succulents can grow in just about any room, including bathrooms, and they only need a spritzing of water once in a while. Pothos are always popular because they’re not only beautiful, but they are very easy to care for. Some types of ivy plants are a cinch to grow and work well as hanging plants, and bamboo flourishes with hardly any regular attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.