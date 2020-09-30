Bois Franc Lavallée is now part of the Emard Couvre-Planchers family

For two decades, Bois Franc Lavallée has been serving the West Island and beyond, providing the largest selection of flooring options as well as expert, professional service that clients have come to depend on.
Now, they’re becoming a part of the reputed Emard Couvre-Planchers family, merging their 20 years of experience with a company that holds the same professional values and that has been in business since 1959.
Emard Couvre-Planchers is a four-generation Quebec family business, a leader in its field and in Quebec, and the company is made up of a dynamic and ambitious team that never ceases to innovate. Together, these two entities will offer the widest product range and highest level of know-how in the industry.
“We’re in the middle of the official merge, and this was a great decision based on the values of the companies and the combined expertise, therefore making it a fantastic experience for our clients,” explained Edith Angers, Director of sales and customer relations. “We also took this opportunity to respond to what our clients see in our stores and undertake some renovations to truly streamline our overall look. We want to properly showcase the vast range of lines we are now representing. We have many choices of flooring, woodwork and stair cases, as well as the expertise and experience.”
Not only does Bois Franc Lavallée carry one of the biggest collections of wood flooring options in the West Island, but they also sell, in store and online, a wide range of ceramic tiles as well as vinyl and laminated flooring options, carpets, wood work and staircases. Always on the up-and-up when it comes to trends, their extensive selection touches on all décor styles and price points.
The convenient thing about turning to Bois Franc Lavallée for your flooring needs is that it is a one-stop shop, from materials to the installation, whether you need work done on your stairs, you’re looking for natural wood, or you’re ready to invest in engineered wood.
They’re the ultimate destination for home renovations or new construction projects. Bois Franc Lavallée carries all the latest styles and popular looks, and keeps their finger on the pulse of what’s new in the industry.
“Trends are always on the move.” Angers says, “And, taking into account the events that affect our daily lives, interior design always adapts to the needs of society. At the dawn of the new year, we are already seeing our decors reinvent themselves to (re)provide comfort and well-being. The latest and upcoming trends embrace lighter and purer décors. Colors are soft and warm, a return to natural looks.”
So, whether you’re designing a new home or looking to update your existing one with new floors, consider Bois Franc Lavallée. Their expertise, huge selection of flooring options, and valuable know-how will make your flooring project a walk in the park.
Visit Bois Franc Lavallée at 16895 Hymus Blvd, Kirkland. For more information, visit boisfranclavallee.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.