Boil water advisories 101

If local health officials issue a boil water advisory, it means your community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick. That is why they advise people to boil their tap water in order to ensure it is safe to consume.
According to the City of Montreal, when a boil water advisory is in effect, it is important to boil tap water at a full boil for at least one minute. Boiled water will keep for three days in the refrigerator, they said, and 24 hours at room temperature.
Water that needs to be boiled includes:
- Drinking water, prepared beverages, or when making ice cubes (throw away those already prepared)
- Preparing formula and baby food
- Washing and preparing foods that are eaten raw (fruits, vegetables, etc.)
- Preparing foods that do not require prolonged cooking (canned soups, jelly desserts, etc.)
- Brushing your teeth and rinsing your mouth
- Giving water to pets
Tap water that is not boiled may still be used for:
- Washing your hands with soap (but dry them well)
- Washing the dishes in hot water (dry well afterwards)
- Washing clothes
- Taking a shower or a bath (be careful not to swallow the water; also, wash young children with a washcloth)
For those working in industries, businesses, and institutions:
- All drinking fountains must be closed
- Customers must be advised that the water is unfit for consumption; information about the advisory should be posted in places where the water is accessible.
Back to normal
Is the boil water advisory over? If so, that means an official analysis shows that the tap water is once again safe to consume and drink. However, before downing a large glass of water, certain additional precautions should be taken:
- Open all cold-water faucets and let the water run for a few minutes before using it. This will allow the plumbing to drain completely. The same procedure applies for outdoor faucets, garden hoses, and drinking fountains.
- Empty, wash, and disinfect coffee machines as well as ice machines.
- Change the filters if you have water treatment or filtration systems (pitcher, filter at the tap or under the sink, fridge with water dispenser, etc.) following the manufacturer's recommendations.
It should be noted that it is not necessary to empty the hot water tank.
You can subscribe to receive notifications of boil-water advisories by visiting https://montreal.ca/en/notices-and-alerts
For m ore information visit https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.