Bathing beauties: Modern-day tubs take centre stage in the bathroom

A bathtub is truly the centrepiece of a bathroom, which is why manufacturers have elevated the style and design of contemporary tubs. While standard cookie-cutter tubs are still available, homeowners are also custom-designing the bathtub of their dreams. That means creating something that is big and deep enough and has all the accoutrements that they personally want for an incredible experience. This could include jets, lights, certain fixtures, and personalized add-ons. It’s all part of a new movement to put more time into self-care, and a bathtub can be a big component of this. Here are a few things to consider when choosing a bathtub:
Size
There was a huge trend for many years where people wanted oversized tubs. However, nowadays, homeowners want to reclaim their space and are opting for more “standard-sized” tubs but that are deeper rather than wider. Freestanding bathtubs can also be beautiful but only if you have enough room for one. Having them displayed on their own can help showcase some of the design details of the tubs, such as clawfoot bottoms, stunning faucets, chic lines, and striking curves.
Materials
Bathtubs are made from a wide range of materials, each of which comes with their own pros and cons. The most common materials are acrylic and fibreglass, which are the least expensive and most widely available. Another option is cast iron, which comes in different colours and, although heavy, helps retain heat for longer. There’s porcelain: durable and non-porous, it’s strong to a point but will crack with a bigger impact. Higher end (and more finicky) tubs include copper, steel, and even stone and wood. While naturally beautiful, they each some with a pretty hefty price tag.
Style
Bathtubs come in different configurations, from drop-in and alcove tubs to corner ones, ovals, regular, and freestanding. “Freestanding bathtubs are all the rage today but choosing one may be overwhelming,” said Jessica Randrianavony, Product Manager of Bathtubs and New Adjacencies at MAAX. “Our Tosca freestanding bathtub was designed to focus on versatility with a minimalist oval design, a trimless linear overflow, and a white pop-up drain that would match any bathroom style and faucet finish. Not every bathroom has the space for a freestanding tub and not everyone wants the alcove look, [so there’s the] Nomad Corner tub, which gives the bathroom that elevated look you get from a freestanding tub, opening the space while respecting the small footprint. It is really a hybrid solution.”
The bells and whistles
Long gone are the days when we sat in our oval tubs with some bubbles. Modern bathtubs can be decked out with a wide variety of tech-savvy, relaxing features. Jets are a popular way to help create a truly spa-like experience. Today’s spa systems are quiet and yet powerful and can be installed to pinpoint certain target areas like the feet or back. Residential bathtubs can also have chromatherapy lights that you can change according to your mood and integrated speakers to pipe out your favourite playlists. These can all be controlled by handy digital controls.
