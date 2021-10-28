Autumn Open House Weekends continues October 30, 31

Following an unusually frantic period and record sales, Montreal’s residential market has been on a downward trend in recent months. Which makes this fall the perfect time to take advantage of conditions that are resolutely moving toward more normal and predictable levels.
The timing of this year’s edition of the Autumn Open House Weekends — which began October 23, 24 and continues 30, 31 — also coincides with a return to economic growth in the wake of the pandemic. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to discover some 40 real estate projects. With lending rates still at historic lows, plus the numerous financial incentives homeowners can tap into from various levels of government, a new home might just be around the corner for many.
While springtime has traditionally been peak house shopping season, accounting for nearly a third of yearly transactions, fall is increasingly asserting itself as a hot season in its own right for new properties. In some respects, it is actually the best season, especially for renters, as it allows them more time to ponder their options and arrive at a decision before their lease expires, while benefitting from the upswing in listings of new build homes.
Financial tools fostering home ownership
There are currently numerous factors favouring first-time buyers shopping for an affordable home, including the very low interest rates. Visitors will be amazed by the number and range of condos, new houses and living environments they can afford – units that can sometimes teach their more luxurious counterparts a thing or two about design and quality.
Those looking to purchase their first residential property may avail themselves of government-offered financial resources, such as the CMHC’s first-time homebuyer incentive, or draw from their RRSP while saving on taxes thanks to the HBP and use that sum toward a down payment. Also, there is the mortgage loan insurance offered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and some cities, including Montreal, operate programs that can provide additional assistance.
Solutions tailored to the needs of families
More and more builders in the Montreal area are developing units specifically designed for families. Finding the perfect family nest isn’t always easy, but it’s still possible when choosing from an interesting roster of residential projects. Family homes have undergone numerous transformations over the past few years, in lockstep with changing lifestyles. Styles and designs are now synched with the indispensably functional and practical needs of today’s broken and blended families. The offering is at once varied and adaptable, whether downtown or off island.
Prestige projects on a roll
This housing segment keeps gaining momentum! The selection is wider than ever before, especially given that the Montreal area is attracting international buyers who despite being financially comfortable, are finding the real estate markets in other Canadian cities a little too expensive. Since 2017, Montreal has been ranking as a leading hub for luxury properties. There are no signs of a slowdown, so if you can afford it, why deprive yourself?
Numerous options for buyers 55+
Demographic shifts are inspiring builders to really stretch their creativity and design residential complexes that reflect the tastes, needs, requirements and aspirations of middle-aged people who still lead active lifestyles. A growing number of young retirees and pre-retirees are selling or planning to sell their suburban properties to enter the next stage of their lives. Some seek the bustling vibe of the city, others prefer a peaceful oasis far away from the city. Regardless, between the variety of architectural styles, interior designs, high-end communal equipment and facilities, range of included or à la carte services, and even the size of the complex where they can buy or rent a unit, young retirees have plenty to choose from.
An edition focused on design
During the course of the Autumn Open House Weekends, households looking to freshen up their decor will love the “Habitat Design digital tour” featuring myriad model units configured, decorated and outfitted in accordance with all of the latest trends in interior design and residential architecture. You will find innovative ideas for every taste in terms of colours, lighting, floor coverings, decorative accessories and more.
A list of the projects, including the price range of the different units, is available on the campaign page of MonHabitationNeuve.com, where it will remain posted until March 2022.
— DuProprio
— AB
