An aquatic escape: Water features can improve your wellbeing

There is so much chaos during the week, from 9-5, as everyone goes off to school, work, and more. Deadlines and ringing phones and crowded spaces… we all want something to help us escape, even for just a few minutes. The solution? A water feature. They can be one of the most relaxing, grounding things you can integrate into your home because they help you get away, all the while providing you with a beautiful ecosystem, right at home.
David Nanasi is the CEO of Aquasculpture by Nanasi, and he said that two of the most popular residential water features that people are requesting are natural ponds as well as living fountains. “Any time you’re in nature, it reduces your stress level,” he said. “Being around nature helps everyone’s overall wellbeing, it takes away anxiety, it boosts your mood, and in general it improves your mental health. The sound of the water and the nature it attracts has calming effects and gives you a place to go to get some solace. It’s really my therapy.”
The sound of moving water will help drown out street noise and create a soothing, quiet environment, something we’re all craving.
By integrating water, plants, and living things like fish, butterflies, and more into your landscape, you’re helping to create a complete ecosystem. This means ponds flourish organically. Homeowners today are either installing small ponds in their backyards or elevating simple fountains in front of their houses by adding plants and fish. They don’t require much upkeep when they are made properly: the fish feed off the plants, and then the plants feed off the fish waste. It minimizes algae and helps to maintain clear, healthy water that will attract even more living creatures. The fish will eat mosquito larvae as well, cutting down on bug bites all season long. Most species of fish can survive the winter months by hiding underneath the ice, or they can be brought indoors and kept in a simple aquarium, so maintenance is a cinch.
Nanasi said some clients request particular varieties of plants, like milkweed and sunflowers, to attract more butterflies and bees. They even have a member of their staff who specializes in vegetable gardens and will help homeowners integrate both a water feature and an edible garden all in one.
Water features are not only good for the environment and to help foster growth amongst flora and fauna, but they are also very interesting to observe. It can be exciting to see how many insects, birds, and other critters will flock to and thrive around a water feature. Nanasi has had some unexpected visitors enjoying his installations over the years, like turtles and frogs.
“A lot of people want these water features so their backyard has a little area that’s quiet away from the bustle of life,” Nanasi said. “They want a place where they can listen to the sound of water and hush the cars and street noise in their backyard or neighbourhood. You want to enjoy the wildlife and enjoy the stress reduction. And that’s a water feature. We need to rewild the planet or there will be nothing left for our kids and their kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.