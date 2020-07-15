Summers past were all about getting together for a barbecue with friends and family in the backyard, enjoying the warm weather and long, leisurely weekends. With this year’s pandemic and social distancing rules, it can be tricky to host get-togethers. You, as the host, want to be safe, but you also want to keep visitors safe as well.
The most important thing to remember is: keep gatherings small. We all miss socializing tremendously, but let’s ease our way back into hosting get-togethers, especially at our homes.
Once you have your guest list streamlined, you want to ensure your dinner party is safe. Here are some great ways you can organize a modest ‘do that everyone feels comfortable with.
BYO-everything
While it’s nice to be able to set up a bar and buffet-style feast when entertaining, this summer is all about bringing your own food and drink. Ask guests to pack up a cooler with drinks and snacks for their immediate family to lessen the chances of passing any germs. Invite them to bring their own plates, glassware and cutlery too (which cuts down on waste), or provide disposable options.
You can also request that people coming to your home bring their own folding chairs. And just think: all this means less work on you as the host! Maybe we should’ve been doing this all along…
Create an open lounging area
People are more likely to convene in closer proximity if outdoor furniture it positioned in more intimate settings. While this has always been the trend, this summer it’s all about creating an open-concept lounge area. Spread chairs out and provide more tabletop surfaces for resting drinks. Have several spots for common items that everyone is using (napkins, ice, etc.) so people aren’t clustered together.
Space out diners
Long tables, rather than circular ones, will allow you to space guests further apart as well. If you don’t have a rectangular dining table for outdoors, use several smaller tables that you can position six feet apart and have a more restaurant-style kind of feel. In order to facilitate social distancing more subtly, use placemats that are laid out the proper distance apart to mark each diner’s spot.
Keep sanitizing products at-hand
If you want to ensure the health safety of everyone at your home, make sure that adequate cleaning methods are close-by. That means having several hand-washing stations, bottles of hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes at arm’s length throughout your yard as well as in any common areas guests are sharing, such as a bathroom.
If not for you, for everyone else: wear a mask
Hosting an event puts a bigger sense of responsibility on your back, especially if you’ll be preparing or serving food. So, perhaps it would make everyone involved a lot more comfortable if you wear a mask, particularly when it comes to food.
In the end, the most important thing to remember is: open communication. You, as well as your guests, should be able to be forthright and honest about boundaries, what makes them comfortable, etc., especially as we start socializing and entertaining more. Stay safe everyone, and happy summer!
