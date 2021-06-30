Sometimes kids share a room, either out of necessity (because there’s only so much space available in a home) or to help them bond more. Neyir Urminsky lives in Montreal West and is the mom of four, and her three younger children all share a room (after her two oldest had shared). She said that a lot of times people put too much onus on kids each having their own rooms, but that a lot of good can come out of kids bedroom-sharing.
“It gets kids trained to both go to bed and get up quietly,” she said of her 9-year-old and twin 5-year-olds, who share a space. “It builds consideration for each other.”
However, she also said that sharing bedrooms comes with certain rules. “You need to have staggered bedtimes,” she advised. “I find it works well if you try to have an hour between bedtimes. We will read to my 9-year-old read in our bed and he kind of sneaks into his own bed afterward. And in the morning, the young ones get up earlier and sneak out.”
Bedtime schedules can be posted on the door, so everyone knows the routine. She also tries to leave toys and books out of their bedrooms. “A lot of times people think of keeping toys in the bedroom but that is where you sleep. It’s a high-energy zone where you play but then kids have to switch it off and go to bed 30 minutes later. It’s hard for kids to do,” she explained.
Her three kids who are sharing a room each have some little treasures they are allowed to keep in their space – they all got larger end tables as well as bulletin boards to act as display spaces so that they have their own personal things that are theirs. This can be a great way to allow children to personalize their areas of a bedroom individually.
She keeps the toys in a different area of the house. “Even the books are out in the hallway, and they keep that shelf neater than they ever did in their in the bedrooms,” she said. Having a designated toy area helps keep clutter down in their bedrooms and allows the bedroom to be more of a calming, restful space rather than a makeshift playroom.
Urminsky also doesn’t have any dressers for her kids. They can be bulky and take up too much living space. “I do closets with vertical shelves and bins as well as rolling bins under the bed,” she explained. These work well for her younger children, however her 13-year-old teenager, who has his own room, has a dresser.
Each child should have their own light source too, even if it’s a simple booklight propped next to their beds. That way they can control the lightning when they need to illuminate their little area of the bedroom.
Her last reminder for room-sharing: “Don’t allow kids to have under-the-bed areas – then all the toys go under there. Personally, I took the legs off their beds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.