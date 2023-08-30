City life can be fast as well as stressful. The constant coming and going, backed-up highways, and endless crowds of people make for a more rushed pace of life that can be taxing over time. Suzanne Duff and her family said making the move from more confined city living to spacious, laidback country living in the Laurentian Mountains was one of the best decisions that they ever made.
“We were living in a townhouse in LaSalle that was super small, and then COVID hit, and everything got crazy,” she explained. “We had rented a place in Val-David for the summer of 2020 and that is when we decided that we wanted to relocate. So, we started house shopping that September and we moved into our home in Morin-Heights last September. We absolutely love it, and we wouldn’t ever go back.”
Duff found numerous advantages to their new lifestyle in the Laurentians and decided to go into real estate there. She is a broker with Royal Lepage and is anxious to help other families who might be considering a similar relocation process from town to country.
“Out here, you are never stuck in traffic, there is all kinds of hiking at any time of the year, and you are five minutes to a ski hill. I can sandwich in a few ski runs between getting the kids on the bus and starting my workday, so that’s always a plus,” said Duff, adding, “And when you are looking to buy a house out here, you get a lot more house for your dollar. And I mean a lot more house. You can get a full acre of land in the country versus a 9,000-square-foot lot in the city for the same price.”
The commercial landscape of these areas may not have all the typical big-box stores (grocery stores excluded), however Duff said there is still everything you’d need by way of shops, only these are locally owned and help support the local economy. There’s also lots of things to do here. There is an excellent sports centre serving all the surrounding municipalities that has a new skating rink, a swimming pool, and a wide range of classes and courses for both kids and adults year-round. “You end up crossing paths with people you know, and this just adds to the charm of living here. Whether you have pets of kids, there’s always activities to do out here,” she said.
While the water is run by a well, a system that might seem unfamiliar and tedious to use, Duff said the water quality is much better overall. “Even the snow is better quality. We don’t go through those huge thaws like you do in the city when everything ices over. Living out here is all about the increased quality of life.”
Despite the distance, the Laurentians is still relatively close to Montreal, making it easy to relocate without completely giving up the amenities of living in a big city. “It doesn’t feel like it’s rural when you are here because you still are within such close proximity to Montreal, and if you’re going to spend 50 minutes in your car between the West Island and Montreal every day, it’s not difficult to make the drive to Montreal here and there,” said Duff.
In fact, she absolutely has no regrets about her family’s decision to relocate to Morin-Heights and is excited to help others make the move to stress-free country living. “It’s really a feel-good community.”
For more information about Suzanne Duff, Residential and Commercial Real Estate Broker, or to find out more about the Laurentians and moving/relocating, call 514-458-7473 or email suzanneduff@royallepage.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.