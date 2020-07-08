Hebrew Academy celebrated its Kindergarten, Grade 6 and Grade 11 graduates with tremendous fanfare! Super-fun celebratory activities included separate Kindergarten and Grade 6 drive-bys outside the school, a surprise online Grade 6 breakfast, and an incredible scavenger hunt! Grade 6 graduates and their families marked their graduation with a beautiful online ceremony.
Meanwhile. Grade 11 grads participated in a nail-biting Amazing Race adventure and attended a truly memorable grad with their families and faculty at the Royalmount Drive-In Theatre that included live and pre-recorded presentations and amazing HA swag! Kudos to the Grade 6 and Grade 11 Parent Grad Committees, and to HA faculty and staff for organizing these fabulous events!
ZOOM JPPS GRAD: At JPPS Elementary School, graduation took place in two grades. Kindergarten students were treated to at home visits by members of the JPPS staff throughout the day on June 18. A day earlier, Grade 6 students took part in a JPPS Family and Friends Zoom Graduation Celebration. JPPS Principal Marnie Stein hosted the evening, which was conducted in three languages. The following day the students had food and fun on the agenda, as a special graduation breakfast was delivered to each student's house, online activities were planned, and a virtual DJ party capped off the celebrations!
HOLOCAUST CENTRE REOPENS: Following announcements from public health officials and the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications regarding the reopening of museum institutions, the Montreal Holocaust Museum reopened its doors to visitor on Monday, July 6. With new health and safety measures in place, the Museum’s permanent exhibition will be open with a few important changes for visitors.
The Museum’s permanent exhibition tells the story of Jewish communities before, during, and after the Holocaust. Through the life stories of Montreal survivors, the Museum invites visitors to reflect on the destruction caused by prejudice, racism, and antisemitism. The Museum has implemented new measures to ensure that visitors have a meaningful and safe experience in the permanent exhibition. “We are eager to open the Museum while ensuring the health and safety of our visitors and staff,” stated Daniel Amar, Executive Director. “We have made it a priority to go above and beyond the required health measures.” Visitors can expect to wear masks and will be asked to book their tickets in advance online. The list of new safety measures is available on the Museum website.
Although in-person survivor testimonies are cancelled until further notice, visitors can hear numerous recorded testimonies on the Museum’ s app. To discover multimedia content while visiting the permanent exhibit, the public is invited to download the free app and bring their smartphones or tablets to the Museum. Interactive maps and timelines will be available via QR codes in the exhibit. Those unable to visit the Museum are encouraged to learn more about the history of the Holocaust by visiting virtual exhibitions online at museeholocauste.ca.
The latest virtual exhibit, Ports of Exile, Home Harbours demonstrates how Montreal, Marseille and Elbeuf were significant port cities for Jewish people during the Shoah. Holocaust Life Stories allows visitors to meet 14 survivors and learn more about their remarkable stories. Building New Lives explores how survivors rebuilt their lives across Canada after the Holocaust. United Against Genocide: Understand, Question, Prevent examines the stages of genocide in order for visitors to learn more about its prevention. The walking audio-tour Refugee Boulevard guides listeners through the Plateau neighbourhood of Montreal as survivor voices recall their early days in the city.
The Montreal Holocaust Museum educates people of all ages and backgrounds about the Holocaust, while sensitising the public to the universal perils of antisemitism, racism, hate and indifference. Through its Museum, its commemorative programs and educational initiatives, the Montreal Holocaust Museum promotes respect for diversity and the sanctity of human life.
TEMPLE ZOOM CAMP: At the Temple Emanu-El in Westmount they are getting set to offer a Zoom Summer Camp program. Rabbi Ellen Greenspan reports that the Temple has assembled a fantastic array of activities for kids entering Grades 1 through 6. It will run for two weeks, from July 13 to 24. Kids can sign up for a single activities or several. The fee is per activity per week. Log on to: https://www.templemontreal.ca/learn/torah-school/temple-camp/
