Everywhere one goes in Montreal and probably every other major city, you’ll find a wide selection of fast food restaurants. You see them downtown, in the suburbs, working class areas, the list goes on and on. They’re generally convenient. Sometimes, they are even open 24/7 like McDonald’s or La Belle Province. But over the last few years with informative documentaries such as What the Health and The Game Changers coming out on Netflix, a lot of research has indicated that a plant-based or vegan diet is much better for you in the long run. So, where can you find that particular alternative? How does one pique their interest or engage their curiosity? Luckily, for us here in Montreal, there are a few locations that are offering that service.
One such example can be found tucked in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village just by the water and a 5-minute walk from Wild Willy’s, you’ll easily be able to spot Lakeshore Nutrition Bar Santé. It is a little shop that has a big personality and a strong message. Despite the pandemic, it has still managed to thrive.
“The pandemic was really hard for us. We had to close for a month and a half,” Alyssa Mancaniello said, the owner of Lakeshore Nutrition. “However, we’ve come to find ourselves busier than ever. Our clients love what we stand for, and we enjoy seeing them every day.”
Mancaniello is also worth noting as the key factor to Lakeshore Nutrition’s success thus far. She is laid back in nature, accommodates clients with a smile, and prefers to remain out of the spotlight. She doesn’t appear in any Instagram videos profiling the selection of drinks and isn’t in any photos. But at only 23 years old, Mancaniello is an incredible entrepreneur that has organically turned her vision for Lakeshore Nutrition into a reality. The hustle is quite alive.
“I’ve always been a fan of Jugo Juice growing up,” Mancaniello said. “And I wanted to give people healthier options to choose from. I’ve followed a vegan/vegetarian lifestyle for a while now, and I felt there was a need to introduce clients to its benefits through the shakes we offer. The goal isn’t to turn people on to being vegan themselves. It’s more about letting them know that it’s available to them if they are ever intrigued to give it a try. Even if it’s for fun.”
Undoubtedly, it’s fair to say that individuals are entitled to make their own decisions on what they believe is good for them or not. But if exposure makes a difference, then the many positives it had on Mancaniello’s staff (who are all female… girl power!) is hard to argue.
“I’m proud of the fact my employees have been inspired to make changes in their lives for the better just by being a part of my team,” Mancaniello said. “They’re more health conscious and they have slowly began taking it into other facets of their day-to-day lives. It’s wonderful.”
It’s an effect that is still in the early stages of growth. After all, with an entrepreneurial spirit like Mancaniello’s, it is wise to assume more future plans and dreams are in the works.
“My hope is to continue spreading the word. I want to eventually place vegan dishes in the same light as fast food. We have a chain of restaurants we're in the process of trying to open, so it’s very exciting.”
In addition to Lakeshore Nutrition Bar Santé the West Island boast Marché Tau in the Sources Mega Centre. Offering not only a beautiful organic produce section with an spectacular variety but they also have specialty coffee counter with freshly baked pastries, a vegetarian smoothie counter, Velish and a greenhouse where we grow fresh herbs, lettuces and sprouts. They have a kitchen where they offer a wide range of health-food cooked on site, as well as a wide variety of foods and desserts ready-to-eat, made by a trained chef and assistants. All these amazing offerings are natural or organic.
These are a couple of options for you that are local businesses trying to help you eat and live better. Stop by, talk to staff. Maybe, take a nice photo for your own social media content. But most importantly of all, let’s support local business. The people running them deserve credit.
*If you also have a small business with a good message that you’d like to promote, please email me at ian@thesuburban.com. I look forward to hearing from you. *
