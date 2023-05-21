Young girl wins two-year fight against life-threatening eating disorder

Chloé* was only seven-years old when she started to have disordered eating. At first, the symptoms were subtle; she’d leave food on her plate or skip dessert. Progressively, her eating behaviour got worse. She would nibble at her food and claim she wasn’t hungry because she’d eaten too many snacks. Slowly, her eating disorder was taking control.

“At first, we didn’t think it was serious,” said Chloé’s mom, Magali*. “We just thought she had a small appetite. When I mentioned how little she ate to friends, they all said their daughters ate like a bird.”

Chloé's eating disorder took a turn for the worse during the pandemic. Unbeknownst to her family, Chloé, who was by then age nine, stopped eating altogether. Within three weeks, she lost eight kilograms and weighted a mere 28 kilograms. She could barely walk. Her family rushed her to The Montreal Children’s Hospital (The Children’s) Emergency Department.

A dramatic increase in eating disorders during the pandemic

Eating disorders, such as anorexia nervosa, are the third most common chronic illnesses in adolescence after asthma and obesity. These illnesses have both psychological and physical components that can dramatically impact a child’s growth, brain function, bone strength, sexual development, and cardiac health. Children with eating disorders often have high rates of medical complications due to malnutrition. Anorexia nervosa carries the highest suicide risk of any mental health disease.

Across Canada, the number of children seeking care for eating disorders jumped significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, likely due to the impact of school closures, isolation, loss of routine, social media, and the concurrent increase in anxious and depressive symptoms.

In 2020, The Children's Eating Disorders Program assessed 103 patients for eating disorders. In 2021, assessments jumped to 156, a 50 per cent increase. In addition, the children were more severely ill than usual, both physically and psychologically. Many had low heart rates and blood pressure, and extreme behaviours around food refusal. These children required tertiary care, provided by a multidisciplinary team, which is outside the scope of most community healthcare centres.

While kids have now resumed their routines, those who developed an eating disorder over the last few years won't simply get better. They need professional help. Dr. Holly Agostino, Director of the Eating Disorders Program at The Children’s, expects the number of children seeking care will remain above pre-pandemic levels for several years.

To ensure children like Chloé get access to care as quickly as possible, The Children’s Foundation turned to Bell, a long-time partner and the force behind the annual Bell Let's Talk Day mental health initiative. Bell generously stepped up, donating $500,000 over five years to the Foundation so the Eating Disorders Program can hire another full-time therapist.

“When The Children’s Foundation approached Bell seeking financial support to hire a therapist, we readily agreed to help out. Our $500,000 donation will ensure tweens and teens with eating disorders receive the lifesaving care they need as quickly as possible. This gift builds on our longstanding friendship with The Children's Hospital and Foundation and represents Bell's ongoing commitment to take action and create positive change for young people in Canada," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada.

Chloé was seriously malnourished

At The Children’s, Chloé and her parents met Dr. Giuseppina Di Meglio, an adolescent medicine specialist and a member of the Eating Disorders Program. Chloé’s condition was severe. She had lost so much weight that even the muscles supporting her lungs had weakened; her lungs were crushing the organs in her lower body.

The family signed up for Family Based Treatment (FBT), the leading treatment for adolescent restrictive eating disorders, which is done at home with regular hospital follow-ups. FBT focuses on helping parents take the lead in refeeding their child and normalizing their eating patterns. The goal of therapy is complete remission, which means reaching a healthy weight, resuming pubertal development, reversing medical complications, and restoring normal thought patterns and behaviours around food.

“We believe parents are best placed to intervene in a loving and supportive way to restore their child’s weight and reduce eating disorder behaviours. When someone is suffering from an eating disorder, the disorder is in charge. It decides what the patient should eat or how much, and the patient is left powerless to make healthy choices for their body,” explained Dr. Agostino. “With FBT, we shift the power away from the eating disorder to the parents. We empower them to make these decisions for their child until their child is in a healthier state.”

Two years of anguish as Chloé relearns to eat

Magali remembers sitting down at the start of FBT with her daughter for her first meal. Six hours. It took six hours of urging, cajoling, and reassuring to get her daughter to eat six pieces of tortellini. Chloé adamantly refused. She screamed, howled and cried. She lashed out physically, hitting and slapping her mom and dad. This pattern of behaviour continued day after day at each meal and snack.

“It was a truly awful time. But I had to be relentless with Chloé. I couldn't give in. I had to make her eat. Her life was as risk,” said Magali, whose own health started to suffer due to the stress of the ordeal. “I decided when, what, and how much Chloé would eat. It was like taking care of a newborn. I couldn't let her leave the table without finishing her meal. I had to be insistent and firm. I constantly reassured her that everything was going to be okay. It was an excruciating time. I am extremely grateful for the team at The Children's because when I had doubts, was ready to give up, or had questions, I could call and a member of Chloé’s team would give me advice, reassurances, and the strength to go on. Gradually, Chloé started to eat and started to gain some weight.”

Now eating like a normal kid

It took two long years before Chloé overcame her eating disorder. For the past six months, Chloé, now age 11, has been doing well. She is at a healthy weight. She is smiling again and eating like a regular kid.

“Eating disorders are curable, especially if treatment starts early. However, families need to remember eating disorders are chronic illnesses that don't improve after a few visits — it takes time and effort from both the child and their family to overcome all aspects of the disorder. With the family and treating team working together, most adolescents will fully recover from their physical and behavioural symptoms,” said Dr. Agostino.

Worried your child has an eating disorder?

If you are worried your child might have an eating disorder, talk to your family doctor, who knows your child’s medical history and has an established relationship with them. After the assessment, depending on the child and family’s needs, your physician may refer you to specialized services.

There are good resources online or in print around family-based therapy treatment and how parents can adopt this therapeutic approach at home. Some of these are accessible on the Eating Disorder Program page on The Montreal Children’s Hospital website.

*Chloé and Magali have asked that their real names not be used in this article.

— By Lisa Dutton, Director of Media and Public Relations, The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.