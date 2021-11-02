The first of November was the kick-off date for the 15th annual Movember campaign across Canada. It challenges men to grow a moustache during the month of November and raise awareness as well as funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.
Each year, nearly 5,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in Quebec, and according to the Centre for Suicide Prevention in Quebec, the number of suicides by men is three times greater than that of women in the province. Movember organizers say there is no better time to start conversations and check-in with the men in our lives.
“Last year, we didn’t know what to expect with the pandemic, but the causes have been important to our supporters, especially last year, because people were feeling isolated and still being diagnosed,” said Matt Dubé, community manager of Movember Quebec. “Our supporters are such an innovative bunch and they pivoted to social media during last year’s campaign to raise funds. This year we are staying the course. Supporters have responded to our call, and I know they are just as motivated.”
In addition to, or even in lieu of, growing a moustache, participants can also get moving. Movember organizers are challenging supporters to do 60 kilometres of running or walking in the month of November in honour of the 60 men who commit suicide every hour around the world.
Not only do Movember funds help to fund research in various areas of men’s health, but it has also become a support network for men who are affected by cancer and mental health issues. Although he admitted to being “moustache challenged,” NDG’s Dr. Richard Hovey, who wrote an article on living with chronic pain while undergoing prostate cancer treatments during a pandemic, has been grateful to the Movember movement.
“They do a lot of great work, and they are very good at educating men who don’t really take care of themselves. Being a part of the Movember community has been very helpful, and I have received a lot of support from people who are familiar with what men go through when they have prostate cancer,” he said. “Movember has found innovative and novel ways to help men find communities to do things together and look out for each other. You’re not a patient all the time. We use the YMCA and help with memberships, and when you come into a spinning class, you’re no longer a patient but a guy showing up for a class. I found it to be helpful because it de-medicalized everything.”
Hovey’s condition is currently stable, but cancer is something he will always live with. He advised, “Make sure your family doctor does blood tests, get your testosterone checked, and don’t wait until you have symptoms. Chemotherapy, radiation, and follow-up treatments are not fun.”
The Movember campaign began in 2003 with 30 moustache-growing men in Australia, and it has ballooned to over six million “Mo Bros and Mo Sisters” to date across the world. They have helped fund more than 1,250 men’s health projects. For more information on Movember and to start your own fundraising campaign, visit ca.movember.com
