West Island Cancer Wellness Centre's doors are wide open

The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) announced in an August 26 release that it is welcoming cancer patients and caregivers back.
The WICWC's cancer wellness programs were immediately shifted online when COVID-19 hit. But many of its registered participants said they missed the caring atmosphere of the Centre, the volunteers and the staff. The WICWC statement added that it was pleased they can safely walk through its doors again!
The health and safety of the participants is always a top priority for the WICWC team. After thorough research, a COVID-19 safety protocol has been implemented that allows them to return with peace of mind. The WICWC is also accepting new registrations. Anyone living with cancer (from diagnosis to one-year post-treatment) can benefit from the free programs and services offered by the WICWC. Caregivers are also welcome.
The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) is a registered charity dedicated to offering compassionate care and support to anyone experiencing cancer – either having it themselves or supporting someone with cancer.
