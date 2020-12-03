West Island Cancer Wellness Centre launches its GivingTuesday campaign

On December 1, the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) launched its GivingTuesday campaign. Ashlie Frank, a young woman who turned to the Centre after her cancer diagnosis, is the campaign ambassador.
“The specialists and surgeons are amazing and gifted, but they are concerned with your body and how to get the cancer out,” said Frank, who is now cancer-free and expecting her first child. “That leaves the spiritual, emotional, and mental health of a cancer patient completely unaddressed. People fighting cancer should not have to go through it without having a place like the WICWC where they can process and heal spiritually, emotionally, and physically.
- Read Frank’s full story HERE.
The WICWC exists in response to the demand for a whole-person, integrated approach to cancer wellness for patients and caregivers. The programs complement traditional medicine by addressing their emotional, physical and spiritual needs. All programs are free, thanks to the WICWC’s own fundraising effort and the generosity of partners, donors and volunteers. The onset of COVID-19, however, had a major impact on the Centre's fundraising capacity.
“We had to cancel two major events and several community fundraisers, which together represented 30 per cent of our planned revenue. Yet, we are open and offering programs both online and in house because our participants count on us. The success of the GivingTuesday campaign is crucial so we can continue to be there for them,” said Maggie Costa, Director of Development.
- Donations can be made on the Centre's website HERE.
Laurentide Controls is partnering with the WICWC to match all donations to the GivingTuesday campaign up to $5,000.
The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) is a registered charity dedicated to offering compassionate care and support to anyone experiencing cancer – either having it themselves or supporting someone with cancer, regardless of where they live, type of cancer, age or gender.
— The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre
— AB
