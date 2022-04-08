Virtual workshop on palliative care at home taking place Tues. Apr. 12

Many people die in facilities such as hospitals or nursing homes, receiving care that is not consistent with their wishes. This is why it is important for older adults to plan ahead and let their caregivers, doctors, or family members know their end-of-life preferences in advance.

The majority of people have said they would prefer to die at home but the recent constraints placed on the health system during the pandemic has highlighted some difficulties providing palliative care in the home. Many of those seeking home care found information on how to access Palliative Care difficult to come by.

On Tuesday, April 12, the Council on Palliative Care will present an edition of its Virtual Spring Workshop 2022, this one titled Palliative Care at Home: Access and Services in Montreal. This Zoom workshop — in English at 6 pm and in French at 7 pm — is designed to answer some of the questions and make things easier for patients and caregivers.

The speakers, with experience in a variety of aspects on the subject, will discuss how to access palliative care at home, the services available, and the collaboration with the community partners. A question period will follow to allow the public's questions.

The presenters are:

Manon Labine, Msc. nurse and program manager in the home care program at CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, palliative home care.

Audrey-Jane Hall, B.sc nurse, director of palliative care and quality at the Société de soins palliatifs à domicile du Grand Montréal.

Dominique Gohier, clinical nurse and general director by interim at Nova Montréal.

To join them online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88597686488?pwd=RzNoeTFSYTlaUG95cnlpNFVFMm8xQT09

Established in 1994, the Council on Palliative Care is a not-for-profit organization comprised of volunteer members dedicated to increasing public awareness about palliative care, and public support for its availability within and beyond the McGill University network.

The Council aims to:

promote access to quality palliative care in an efficient and timely manner for individuals of all ages and their families

provide leadership and support through dissemination of information, public education and training initiatives

advocate for the availability of, and equal access to, palliative care in our community

The Council is committed to the belief that everyone should be able to die without pain, surrounded by their loved ones, in the setting of their choice.

Visit the Council on Palliative Care to stay up to date with the latest news and activities.

— Council on Palliative Care

— A. Bonaparte