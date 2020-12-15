Thirteenth annual Sainte-Justine Tree of Lights campaign breaks a new record

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation and main partners Rythme and METRO recently celebrated the record-breaking results of the 13th annual Sainte-Justine Tree of Lights campaign.
The community came together to make the Tree shine brighter than ever before, exceeding the initial goal of 250,000 lights, with a total of 400,325 beacons of hope ablaze on the majestic tree — all in support of the children and families of Sainte-Justine. These lights will continue to illuminate the night sky throughout the holidays for the young patients in the hospital.
“These past months have thrown us all into a bit of a tailspin. One thing’s for sure: we won’t be forgetting 2020 anytime soon,” said Maud Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. “That being said, the 13th year of this campaign saw an all-time high in terms of the outpouring of generosity toward the families of Sainte-Justine. Thanks to the invaluable support of our donors, Rythme and METRO, and our other partners, the Foundation will be handing over a record $2,001,625 to help the hospital. That’s incredible! This show of solidarity is especially heartwarming with everything that’s going on right now.”
“At Rythme, the Sainte-Justine Tree of Lights has always been much more than a fundraiser for us. This year, the chain of caring that brings the community together for Sainte-Justine and its families has grown even stronger,” said Francis Morin, General Manager & Program Director at Rythme 105.7. “The entire team at Rythme is glad to be a part of this amazing success.”
“The past seven years has seen nearly $1.6 million roll in thanks to the efforts of our staff and our customers’ generosity in helping Sainte-Justine uphold its tradition of excellence and in contributing to the Social Services Department through the METRO Sainte-Justine Family Assistance Fund,” said Marie-Claude Bacon, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, METRO Inc. “This year, with the pandemic hindering the Foundation’s capacity to support the hospital, we went the extra mile with a $50,000 donation on Giving Tuesday, over and above our annual involvement.”
- Donations accepted until December 31
- treeoflights.org
— CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation
— AB
