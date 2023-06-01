Orthodontic treatment has long been celebrated for its ability to transform smiles and improve oral health. Yet, the cost associated with orthodontics often raises concerns and leaves patients wondering why it comes with a hefty price tag. It’s crucial to understand the various factors that contribute to the high cost of orthodontic treatment and to recognize the justifications behind them, so let’s dive in and shed some light on this topic.

Orthodontists undergo extensive education, investing years in honing their skills and accumulating extensive student debts. This rigorous journey includes an undergraduate program, dental school, and specialized orthodontic residency, equipping them with the knowledge and abilities to deliver precise and effective orthodontic care.The expertise gained through this lengthy educational process forms part of the justification for the cost of orthodontic treatment.

Believe it or not , the materials used in orthodontics, such as braces and aligners, undergo continuous research for improved quality and effectiveness. It might not look like it but the orthodontic materials have changed a lot, for the better, in just a short span. The investment in these advanced materials understandably justifies higher costs, considering their essential role in successful treatment outcomes.

Some orthodontic practices also invest in cutting-edge technology like digital scanners and 3D imaging, enhancing accuracy and patient experience. These advancements come with financial implications but ensure a high standard of care.

Overhead costs, including rent, utilities, and staff wages, also contribute to overall fees. Rent prices in Canada are rising, and maintaining well-equipped clinics with skilled support staff is crucial. These costs are necessary to provide exceptional care and support throughout the orthodontic journey.

By understanding the various factors driving the cost of orthodontic treatment, patients can appreciate the value of the investment and the commitment of orthodontic practices to deliver top-notch care.

Transforming the way things are done

Despite these growing financial pressures some dentists and orthodontists are finding ways of keeping orthodontics accessible. Dr. Mostafa Altalibi and Dr. Steven Bouganim at Transforme understand theses challenges that families face and want to make a difference in their communities. The two doctors both grew up without the means to get orthodontic treatment, and this is what propelled them to make their orthodontics more accessible so that everyone could have a straighter smile and enjoy its benefits.

“I was fortunate that my teeth aren’t too bad, but I can’t imagine if I had major crowding or a bad bite and how that could have hindered my confidence or ability to become the person I am today,” explained Dr. Altalibi from their Montreal office. “Orthodontics and straight teeth have become an important piece of our identity. Countless studies have shown what a great, straight smile can do for: confidence, selection of spouses, and success at a job interview among other things. Research also shows that with a certain bite you can be pre-judged differently, which further demonstrates how a malocclusion can close doors rather than provide opportunities.”

This dynamic dental duo decided they wanted to make their orthodontics accessible to all by addressing three barriers, the first of which is the financial burden of treatment. “We have not only made our fees very affordable, but we also have very flexible financial options where you can finance over many months, allowing you to minimize the cost per month for treatment,” Dr. Altalibi said. “This allows every family to have the opportunity to include this as part of their budget.”

The second obstacle they wanted to overcome is transparency by providing a hassle-free photo evaluation from the comfort of your home. With just a few photos, they assess your suitability for orthodontic treatment, offer a smile simulation, and provide a pricing estimate, all completely free of charge.

Understanding the busy schedules of parents and children, Transforme offers convenience by providing patients with a high-tech teeth scanner for transforme continuous care. This personalized approach ensures continuous monitoring and personalizes patients’ appointment schedule to maximize convenience. They also have a few convenient locations, so patients don’t have to drive far to get to an office.

While it’s important to serve their clients well, it’s equally important to the Transforme team that they give back to the community. They take part in two major initiatives. The first is Project Transforme, where every month they provide free orthodontic treatment to someone in need who cannot afford it. The recipient is chosen by a third-party philanthropy-based organization. “This month we’re helping an 11-year-old boy whose family came in from overseas,” said Dr. Bouganim. “They have three kids, and it’s really hard for them. This boy has a radiating smile, but his teeth just aren’t in the right place, so we’re excited to give him a great smile this month.” In addition to Project Transforme, the team regularly engages in volunteer work, including helping prepare meals for the needy. Their commitment to community service is evident through their ongoing efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

