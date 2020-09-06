The MUHC and CHUM are improving access to their test centres with ClicHealth

ClicHealth announced on September 2 two new appointment management solution agreements with two of Quebec's largest health centres, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and the Centre hospitalier Universitaire de Montréal (CHUM).
Patients who need to book an appointment at one of the MUHC's testing or specimen collection centres can now do so online. Patients who need to make an appointment for the OPTILAB Montreal-CHUM cluster will be able to do so gradually over the next month.
ClicHealth’s mass appointment management system makes it possible to eliminate crowds and comply with social distancing standards according to individual capacity.
To better protect patients and medical staff, an automated triage tool filters symptomatic cases, limiting the risk of contagion.
"Through the health facilities we serve, we enable the public to be actively involved in the management and follow-up of their appointments,” explains Stéphane Lajoie, General Manager at ClicHealth. “The time savings generated by the self-management of millions of appointments through ClicHealth allow institutions to recover thousands of personnel hours. This time can be better used to support the increasing demand for healthcare. The result of this collective effort is improved healthcare."
— ClicHealth
— AB
