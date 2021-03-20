The Grace Dart Foundation recently announced that it is donating $300,000, over two years, to The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute - Hospital) in support of the Neuro-CareAxis Spine Program for Seniors. The funds will help create;
- a virtual care module enabling community-based physiotherapists, trained by surgeons at The Neuro, to perform telemedicine assessments and followups;
- personalized, online exercise plans;
- a pilot program for in-home surgical assessment and follow-up service to improve the quality of care for the elderly who cannot visit a community clinic.
Spine pain disproportionately impacts the elderly. Patients can spend six months or more in pain waiting for a surgical consultation only to learn they are not a candidate for surgery and should be treated through physiotherapy. Many seniors also face age-related barriers to care, which have significantly worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eager to better serve its community, The Neuro and CareAxis, a non-profit organization affiliated with The Neuro which partners with physiotherapists working in the neighbourhoods where patients live, established the Neuro-CareAxis Program for Seniors.
“We are delighted that the Grace Dart Foundation is supporting this innovative community-based initiative. Now more than ever, it’s critical that we reach out of our walls to vulnerable seniors to offer high-quality care right in their communities and when possible in their homes,” said Dr. Guy Rouleau, Director of The Neuro.
“We are proud to be supporting this incredible institution with such a long history of care in Montreal,” said Elise Nesbitt, President and Chair of the Grace Dart Foundation’s Board of Directors. “The Neuro’s reputation is built upon research and clinical programs. We are pleased to partner with them in helping to deliver innovative community programs such as the Neuro- CareAxis Spine Program for Seniors.”
The Neuro – The Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital – is a world-leading destination for brain research and advanced patient care. Since its founding in 1934 by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Wilder Penfield, The Neuro has grown to be the largest specialized neuroscience research and clinical center in Canada, and one of the largest in the world.
The Grace Dart Foundation provides love & care to the elderly in the greater Montreal area
— The Neuro
— The Grace Dart Foundation
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.