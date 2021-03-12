The Grace Dart Foundation recently announced that it is donating $300,000, over two years, to McGill University’s Faculty of Dentistry and its New Community Program — Dent ma maison. This is a new integrated oral health program for seniors providing home-based preventive and curative dental services in the CIUSSS Centre-Sud and West of Montreal area.
The Dent ma maison program will promote the maintenance of independence, health and oral health for seniors living at home. Over the long term, the hope is to expand and implement this innovative model of home-based dental care across the province.
“The Faculty of Dentistry’s service to the community stands as a model for other dental schools nation-wide. The elderly patients in the Dent ma Maison program will receive excellent care, and in turn, our students will gain skills and experience by performing procedures that will help them prepare for their future careers as professional dentists.” said Dr.Elham Emami, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry.
“We are proud to be supporting this wonderful Montreal-based and innovative community program with this important donation,” said Elise Nesbitt, President & Chair of the Grace Dart Foundation’s Board of Directors. “McGill University and the Faculty of Dentistry and this community program was chosen with care in alignment with our giving strategy. They, like the Grace Dart Foundation, have a history of caring for the elderly and the community, with respect for basic needs, isolation and loneliness, which drove our decision to support them.”
The Grace Dart Foundation supports a warm and personal environment for the well-being of the elderly through its various donation efforts, in line with the following five areas of giving: Basic Needs, Loneliness & Isolation, Socialization & Personal Development, Cognitive Disorders, and Living Environment.
— The Grace Dart Foundation
— McGill University Dentistry
— AB
