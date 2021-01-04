The first baby of the year 2021 at the MUHC is a girl

Top: nurse, Mischa Charlee Corman; primary nurse, Erin Overbury; mother, Aleksandra Modelewska with Lara Michelle Adaszkiewicz; father, Martin Adaszkiewicz; resident, Dr. Patrick O’Farrell and medical student, Maria Giannoumis.

Bottom: Nurse, Maryse Simard and Dr. Jessica Papillon-Smith.

 Photo: MUHC

The first baby of the year 2021 born at the McGill University Health Centre was a baby girl. Lara Michelle Adaszkiewicz was born at 00:01 and 10 seconds am on January 1, 2021, weighing 4.04 kg (8.9 lbs). The mother, Aleksandra Modelewska and proud father, Martin Adaszkiewicz, are from Montreal.

But according to the Toronto Sun, a baby born precisely at midnight at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital may have been the first Canadian newborn of 2021. The boy named Arthur weighed in at seven pounds and four ounces and is the first child for parents Genevieve Beaulieu and Logan Allen.

The family: the mother, Aleksandra Modelewska with Lara Michelle Adaszkiewicz, and the father, Martin Adaszkiewicz.
Lara Michelle Adaszkiewicz.

— McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)

— Toronto Sun

— AB

