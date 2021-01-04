The first baby of the year 2021 at the MUHC is a girl

The first baby of the year 2021 born at the McGill University Health Centre was a baby girl. Lara Michelle Adaszkiewicz was born at 00:01 and 10 seconds am on January 1, 2021, weighing 4.04 kg (8.9 lbs). The mother, Aleksandra Modelewska and proud father, Martin Adaszkiewicz, are from Montreal.
But according to the Toronto Sun, a baby born precisely at midnight at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital may have been the first Canadian newborn of 2021. The boy named Arthur weighed in at seven pounds and four ounces and is the first child for parents Genevieve Beaulieu and Logan Allen.
