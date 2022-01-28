The CHSLD Bayview is looking for volunteers

The CHSLD Bayview has embarked on a volunteer recruitment campaign with three specific positions in mind — friendly visitor, mealtime assistance, and recreation activity assistant volunteers. The Bayview is a long-term care centre overlooking Valois Bay in Pointe-Claire with adult residents of various ages experiencing loss of autonomy.

Friendly visitor

Friendly visits can involve reading, listening to music, or just sitting and talking with a lonely senior, going for walks in the centre and outdoors, accompanying residents to activities, etc. The desire to make a difference in a senior's life is a must.

Mealtime assistance volunteer

Mealtime assistance volunteers offer support and help to residents at mealtime. Patience and attention to the needs of vulnerable residents is important. Flexible schedule is offered: 60-minute shifts, either at lunch or supper, once or twice a week to ensure a continuity in care and in the relationship developed with the residents.

Hours are, Lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Supper, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Recreation activity assistant volunteer

CHSLD Bayview’s Therapeutic Recreation Department offers a variety of small and larger group activities, seven days a week. Recreation activity assistant volunteers would help with transportation, preparing before and cleaning up after the activity, and assisting residents so that they can optimally enjoy the activities, which include bowling, bingo, art group, outings, Friendly Faces, memory games, and special events.

Residents may speak Italian, Greek, Spanish, Polish, Arabic, Farsi and other languages, offering an excellent opportunity to practice and give them comfort in their mother tongue. Again, the desire to make a difference in a senior's life is a must.

To lend a helping hand, please call Johanne Watts, Coordinator of Volunteer Services, at 514-695-9384, ext. 253; email volunteers@chsldbayview.com; or fill out this Online Registration Form.

— CHSLD Bayview

— A. Bonaparte