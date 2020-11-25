Getting a full body workout is no easy feat, especially when you're exercising at home. But did you know that by working out your abdominal muscles, you're actually helping to improve all of your muscle groups? Ab exercises help to strengthen your overall core, including your hips, back, shoulders, and pelvis. This can, in turn, allow you to have better stability and balance.
You don't always need a gym to get in a great ab workout. Here are six ab exercises you can do at home without any equipment.
Basic crunches or sit-ups
There's no other way around it: a crunch and/or sit-up works out all of your abdominal muscles, making it one of the most effective movements for this part of your body. If you have limited mobility, stick to shorter crunches. You can also lie on the floor and rest your legs on a chair.
Planks
Not only will a plank give your abs a solid workout, but it uses almost every part of your body, making it one of the most advantageous exercises for anyone. Do a standard plank with your hands planted on the floor and your arms straight, or do an elbow plank, and hold for 30-45 seconds per rep (you can also alternate between standard and elbow planks to make it more challenging). Side planks work as well.
Mountain climbers
Assume your standard plank position, bring your right knee up halfway, return to plank, and then bring your left knee up halfway. Continue doing this "climbing" motion for 30-45 seconds and try to increase the speed of your steps (to get in some cardio too).
Bird dog
Get on all fours on the floor. Under your chest, bring your right elbow to your left knee and then extend both outward. Do this for 10 reps. Then switch sides.
Scissor kicks
Lie on the floor flat on your back and, keeping your legs straight, raise them slightly and start doing small up-and-down alternating kicks (as if you're walking on the invisible wall in front of you). Not only will you feel the pull in your abdominals but also in your glute muscles and thighs.
Russian twists
Sit on the floor with your legs bent in front of you and your feet planted on the floor. Then, start swivelling from one side to the other, touching the floor next to each hip as you do. If you want to take this to the next level, you can raise your feet off of the floor slightly as your twist. Or you can hold something in your hands with a bit of weight as you move from side to side.
