Rapid COVID testing now available in the heart of the downtown core

With the province opening up and Montreal summer activities, events and even travel, getting underway, beginning Thursday June 3, Spécialité RX pharmacy in Montreal is one of the first pharmacies to offer rapid COVID testing as an added defense in the fight against COVID 19 pandemic.
Located in the heart of the downtown core at 1029 Saint Denis St., Spécialité Rx hopes to support Montrealers and visitors with a centrally located, convenient and quick defense for staying safe, in combination to current public health rules, as they get back to their regular activities and enjoy our highly anticipated and cherished summers. Since many experience COVID asymptomatically, making this test available provides Montrealers with an added level of confidence as they return to their activities.
Moreover, as the handful of government run testing sites are located within heavily populated clinics and hospitals, this offers Montrealers a private, intimate setting that has added sanitary precautions in place for ultimate peace of mind.
Amidst the easing of restrictions, wide-scale rapid testing is a key to staying ahead of the curve. Heading to a big event, party or hockey game? Need to prove negative COVID result for travel to certain countries or concerned that you might have been in contact with an infected individual? Want to do your part and play it safe as we try to return to normal activities?
Walk ins available Monday through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Results within 15 minutes. Proof of results will be provided to patients. Testing costs a flat fee of $45 and is covered by private insurance plans. The test is not currently covered by RAMQ. Spécialité Rx is located at 1029 Saint Denis St. in Montreal. For more information call 514-844-8888 or visit https://srxhealth.ca/en/pharmacy/montreal%20for/
— Spécialité Rx
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.