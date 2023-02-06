Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation has big goals for the coming year

There are 6,700 women diagnosed with breast cancer in Quebec every year, and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation works to provide support and fund research to help those affected by the disease. For more than 25 years, this non-profit charitable organization has been dedicated to the province’s breast cancer patients as well as its scientific and medical communities. And, with no governmental support, they rely on the generosity of individuals as well as businesses to help them raise the funds they need to do the important work that they do.

CEO of the QBCF, Karine-Iseult Ippersiel, was given the role the day the COVID lockdown started. “We had our annual benefit event on the 11th and did not expect a pandemic that week,” she said in a recent phone interview. “It was quite the challenge on my side. Since then, I have been on the ground learning every day. The foundation functions 100 per cent on donations with no government help. For every Quebec foundation there’s a Canadian foundation looking for the same dollars, so it’s a lot of hard work, strategy, passion, and dedication by the crew here.”

They are 29 people working at the Foundation. “We have great team spirit. We consult with breast cancer survivors and patients going through treatment, and we have a phone line that is operated by breast cancer survivors so they can help you navigate the system to get a diagnosis in a timely manner.”

Since the pandemic started, the QBCF had to adjust to the new virtual reality. They started by meeting virtually with patients to help them access doctors and nurses, and get prescription renewals, a service they had throughout the lockdown and continue to offer today. “The pandemic proved that this service was great because our patients didn’t have to leave home,” Ippersiel explained, citing that oftentimes they are immune compromised. “We also have lots of different virtual programs for patients, like meetings with social workers to manage stress and anxiety, and to figure out how to tell your family or children that you have breast cancer. All these services went virtual.”

They also hosted virtual events and had major fundraising campaigns online. “We had to adapt to the new reality and now the post-pandemic world too.”

Ippersiel toured all of Quebec last year, visiting every region and meeting with different groups, nurses, and community organizations. It was important to her to connect with communities from all parts of the province. “I covered all the grounds to go and hear from real people,” she said. “We have a major data access problem in Quebec healthcare — the data we have is from 2017 or 2019, and we want to make sure that we know what is actually happening in the communities around us. The foundation will help community organizations provide better services with financial or HR support of any kind. We are very invested in community health services in breast cancer.”

With such big goals for the coming year, the QBCF are in need of support by way of donations and partnerships. “We have different ways of fundraising: pure donations that can be monthly or annual, and peer-to-peer community-driven initiatives,” Ippersiel explained.

One such project was hosted last year on the South Shore where 600 female motorcyclists did a full day of riding and fundraising — all while in pink — and raised almost $350,000. The organization also teams up with larger corporations to raise funds. Cashmere toilet paper for example, is giving a portion of their sales to the Foundation. There are more than 60 partnerships such as this, and they are one of the main sources of financial support.

To learn more about the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, their services, or to donate, visit rubanrose.org