Phil Anzarut’s Team Bikus Urachus still riding to conquer cancer

Despite this year’s cancellation of the annual Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer, which raises million of dollars for the Segal Cancer Centre at the Jewish General Hospital, Montrealer Phil Anzarut and his Bikus Urachus team have set up their own ride, which is taking place this Saturday, Sept. 12 from Mercier, on the south shore.
“We will be riding a 125-km loop from at Parc Loiselle,” said Anzarut in an email. “We’ve fundraised for this event and have raised over $120,000 so far, which is just over our total last year. But it definitely has not been easy with the fallout from COVID and the constant uncertainty.”
The team will depart around 7:30 am and expects to return around 3 pm.
The annual Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer is normally an epic, two-day, 230-kilometre ride from Montreal to Quebec City, open to anyone who wants to challenge themselves for a great cause — like Anzarut.
In 2012, after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst on his bladder, Anzarut was told that he had cancer of the urachus, a small tube that runs behind the belly button that normally shrivels away after birth. Like most people, Anzarut had never heard of urachal cancer, an extremely rare form that accounts for just 0.2 per cent of all bladder cancers.
The next year, Anzarut, a venture capitalist, created a team, aptly called Bikus Urachus, which constantly came in as one of the top non-corporate money raising teams in the province and highest money raising teams overall.
In 2014, with the help of the JGH Foundation and a world class international medical advisory board, Anzarut launched the PanCanadian Urachal Cancer Study (PUCS), the world’s first urachal tumour DNA sequencing study, allowing researchers to find commonalities among urachal tumours and other cancer tumours for which data is available, eventually enabling more targeted therapies for patients. And in 2015, he launched the www.UrachalCancer.com website, whose objective is to raise awareness, provide information and advance research on urachal cancer.
Below, is a copy of Anzarut’s 2020 message
Dear friends, family and colleagues,
It has been eight years since I finished my chemotherapy to treat urachal cancer and I’ve been cancer free ever since. Today, I am sitting in a waiting room awaiting an annual test to determine if my luck will continue and I’m confident it will. Of course, others won’t be so lucky.
Cancer affects its victims in different ways and for me, fighting it has become a part of my life. In 2013, I started the Bikus Urachus team and it has developed into the pre-eminent fundraising group bringing attention to rare cancers. Despite the difficulties in getting attention for anything other than COVID, we have pressed on and once again are the #1 fundraising team for the Jewish General Hospital’s annual cycling fundraiser, now called the Fight Cancer Challenge.
On Saturday, I will lead the Bikus Urachus team for our eighth ride to conquer cancer, a 125-km, one-day ride through Quebec’s countryside. Our team continues to bring tremendous awareness to urachal and other rare cancers, and we need your support.
Please help us by making a donation directly to the Urachal Cancer Research Fund at the Jewish General Hospital Foundation by clicking here:
OR by donating through the Fight Cancer Challenge event page here:
Follow his team on Facebook here:
Funds are put to work as they are received, so please donate today.
Thank you,
Phil Anzarut
— Support Urachal Cancer Research
— Anthony Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.