Petition released requesting a strengthening of standards in long-term care facilities (CHLDs)

COVID-19 has exposed the shortcomings with the standards governing long-term care residences (CHSLD’s) in Quebec. Seniors represent the largest percentage of fatalities in these facilities during the pandemic. Equally at risk have been the health of staff and health professionals working in these facilities.
The Provincial Council of Women of Quebec (PCWQ) and the Quebec Council of University Women’s Clubs (QCUWC) are alarmed with the lack of adequate standards and care for our seniors living in CHSLD’s. These concerns are equally shared by Me. Marie Rinfret of the Quebec Ombudswoman’s Office, in her recent annual report, portraying a poignant assessment that “… speaks out against situations in which people, who are among society’s most vulnerable, do not get the services they have the right to receive. In many cases, facilities and institutions have long been aware of these major failings.”
On January 27, the PCWQ and the QCUWC provided a petition requesting from the Quebec government a number of critical improvements about the need for measurable and adequate standards for the care of the residents in CHSLD’s.
It is imperative that as many Quebecers as possible sign the following petition in the National Assembly, if we want to improve the standards of LTC facilities for our seniors.
Click and sign one of the following English petition:
French petition:
— Quebec Council of University Women’s Clubs
