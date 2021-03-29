New federally funded online mental health service is available to Quebec’s Public Safety Personnel

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on mental health. Lockdowns, physical distancing, fear of contracting the virus and economic uncertainty have all been reported. According to a recent Ipsos study , 43 per cent of Quebec respondents reported increased stress or anxiety.
In a questionnaire completed by public safety personnel in Quebec:
- 60 per cent feared they may do something that would cause someone else to get COVID-19.
- 84 per cent were afraid a family member might get sick or die because of COVID-19.
- 29 per cent had concerns regarding social distancing because of the nature of their job.
- 81 per cent reported experiencing financial stress due to COVID-19.
Public Safety Personnel (PSP) are particularly vulnerable to mental health issues with continual exposure to serious and traumatic experiences. In 2019, the APDM (Association des pompiers de Montréal) provided data that indicated the number of diagnosed cases of post-traumatic stress disorder in firefighters jumped 366 per cent from 2013 to 2018.
A free, confidential online mental health support program is now available to help Quebec’s PSP including border security agents, firefighters, paramedics, police, correctional services, call centre operators/dispatchers.
Established at the University of Regina, PSPNET was developed by a team of expert clinicians and researchers and delivers Internet-delivered Cognitive Behaviour Therapy, also known as ICBT, specifically tailored for current and former PSP. The eight-week program provides safe online access to treatment for depression, anxiety, and Post- Traumatic Stress.
The PSPNET team is led by Dr. Heather Hadjistavropoulos, one of Canada’s leading scholars on ICBT. PSPNET is funded through a grant from Public Safety Canada as part of the Government of Canada’s National Action Plan on Posttraumatic Stress Injuries.
For more information, visit https://www.pspnet.ca/.
— PSPNET
— AB
