Montreal Multiple Myeloma March taking place Oct. 3 at John Abbott College

The 13th annual Montreal Multiple Myeloma March will take place, in person, this Sunday, October 3 beginning at 10 a.m., at John Abbott College’s main entrance.

The Montreal Myeloma March is one of 32 taking place in communities across the country that are participating in Myeloma Canada’s nation-wide event. The financial objective for the Montreal 5 km walk/run is $50,000. The Multiple Myeloma March, Myeloma Canada’s annual flagship fundraiser, has set this years year’s national fundraising goal at $600,000.

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. Every day, nine Canadians are diagnosed, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown. While there is no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find a cure, more funding and research are required.

“As we continue to raise awareness of myeloma, we are getting closer to reaching a cure than ever before,” says Martine Elias, Executive Director of Myeloma Canada. “Now is an exciting and encouraging time in myeloma research. There are many new clinical advances being made to help improve the quality and length of life of those living with this disease. That’s why it is crucial that we continue to raise funds for research, so that sooner than later, a cure for myeloma will be found.”

New breakthrough myeloma treatments are having a positive impact on the lives of those living with this disease. But more needs to be done, says Dr. Richard LeBlanc, Hematologist and Medical Oncologist at l’Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, and Myeloma Canada Chair on multiple myeloma at l’Université de Montréal.

“While it’s encouraging to be able to tell patients that there has been an increase in life expectancy in recent years, it’s still not nearly long enough for those living with myeloma and their families,” he says. “I strongly believe the new drugs coming down the pipeline will give myeloma patients even more time and a better quality of life. That’s why investing in research today is so vital.”

Funds raised will support Myeloma Canada’s Priority Setting Partnership (PSP), a unique initiative that uses community input to identify and define future investments in myeloma research, as well as the Canadian Myeloma Research Group (CMRG) to help further Canadian research, clinical trials and the National Myeloma Database.

For more information visit https://myeloma.ca/

For more on this story, search for “Father diagnosed with incurable blood cancer,” online at TheSuburban.com

— Myeloma Canada

— AB