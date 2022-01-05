Montreal company gives $250K to MUHC to fight ovarian cancer

Blachford is supporting Dr. Lucy Gilbert and the DOvEE project through the creation of the Blachford Ovarian Cancer Research Award

After two of his employees lost their wives to ovarian cancer, John Blachford, CEO of Blachford, was determined to help. Ovarian cancer is an elusive and deadly disease, often only presenting symptoms in its most advanced stages. The company committed a gift of $250,000 to the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation to create the Blachford Ovarian Cancer Research Award to help more women survive ovarian cancer.

“Blachford celebrates its centennial this year, and we could never have reached this milestone or achieved such great success without the dedication of our employees,” stated Blachford. “We chose to donate to the DOvEE project to show our support for those around us affected by this terrible illness.”

The new Blachford Ovarian Cancer Research Award will support Dr. Lucy Gilbert, Director of Gynecologic Oncology at the MUHC and the Detecting Ovarian and Endometrial Cancers Early (DOvEE) project. In 2018, Dr. Gilbert developed the DOvEEgene test, a simple diagnostic test that detects ovarian and endometrial cancers in their early stages. It works much like a pap smear does for cervical cancer, and its ability to detect cancer early ensures a much greater chance of survival. Now in its final clinical trial, the new award will provide much-needed funds to complete the trial and make the DOvEEgene test widely available.

“Working in gynecologic oncology, I see late diagnoses of ovarian and endometrial cancer all the time,” stated Dr. Gilbert. “It’s devastating to know that if we had caught it early, these women would have survived. The Stage 3 clinical trial of the DOvEEgene test is the culmination of years of work, and I am grateful to Blachford for supporting us as we bring DOvEEgene to all women.”

Survival rates for ovarian cancer have not improved in over 30 years, an astonishing fact considering the speed at which medicine and technology have advanced. Thirty years ago, companies like Blachford would have been using fax machines and typewriters. In the time between typewriters and tablets, no new technologies to improve survival rates for ovarian and endometrial cancers were developed. Until now.

“Too many women are lost to ovarian and endometrial cancers. The MUHC Foundation is proud to support Dr. Lucy Gilbert as she works to change this. Thank you, Blachford, for your dedication to ensuring no more mothers, daughters, sisters and friends are lost to the silent killers,” added Julie Quenneville, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation.

H.L. Blachford Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of noise reduction materials used to protect the drivers and passengers of heavy trucks, construction equipment and farm tractors. It also manufactures a wide range of products based on fatty acids derived from animal fat and vegetable oils.

— McGill University Health Centre Foundation

— www.muhcfoundation.com

— AB