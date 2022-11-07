Montreal app connects medical practitioners with patients

Anyone who has tried to make an appointment at a clinic knows how stressful and long the whole experience can be. The same can be said about going to an emergency room – reduced personnel combined with increased compacities have stretched the healthcare system to its limit.

According to the app Avvy, more than one million Quebecers are on a waiting list for a family doctor, especially in the Montreal area, where a growing number of general practitioners are getting closer to retirement age. Local physicians say not everyone needs a family doctor, however they do need access to care when they actually require it.

One way to ease the burden on hospitals and clinics is by streamlining the process of getting an appointment with a health professional. Services such as Clic Santé online have been generally successful at helping organize and book appointments for the COVID vaccine and flu shot, as well as other medical needs. The website Bonjour-santé is another digital platform where you can find doctor’s appointments at clinics closest to where you live.

With healthcare apps, like Avvy, people can seek out medical attention quickly and efficiently, whenever they need it, thereby alleviating wait times and delays in getting basic care. “Avvy allows you to get nursing services from the convenience of your home or office,” said Oren Sebag, a registered nurse and Avvy CEO. “You can get any type of healthcare service, and you no longer have to juggle your schedule to get an appointment. We locate the closest nurse to you, and it becomes a smarter choice because we’ve taken away the whole human aspect of scheduling and put it in an advanced artificial intelligence panel. It’s like uber but for healthcare.”

Apps like Avvy allow nurses and other healthcare practitioners to create a reliable network so that everyone can have direct access to the care that they need. Given the wide range of services these health workers can perform, from strep tests at schools to bloodwork or vaccines at the office, they can help lighten the load of CLSCs and hospital emergency rooms while granting everyone accessible healthcare.

“As a healthcare professional myself, I believe we need to offer Montrealers and Quebecers a smarter solution for basic services,” Sebag said. “For example, if you saw someone through telemedicine and they gave you a requisition for blood tests, now what choices do you have? Take time off work and go to a clinic, call to schedule an appointment, wait on hold and in lines… it’s a sequence that we’re used to doing, and you might wait weeks for results. With Avvy, you can get it all done in the same day through the application when you want it and wherever you want it.”

There is a fee for Avvy’s services along with many of these new web-based platforms, but the charge is mainly for the convenience of having healthcare at your doorstep on the same day. And oftentimes, these fees are minor and can be reimbursed by private insurance.

Technology can do a lot for healthcare. It can help restructure the way we obtain certain services while lessening the strain on doctors. It also empowers people to take control of their own health and the way in which they get personal care.