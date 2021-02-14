Medicom now producing almost 5 million N95-type respirator masks per month at new Montreal plant

Quebec company AMD Medicom Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of procedure and respiratory masks, announced on Sunday that the company is now producing 4.8 million SafeMask Architect Pr N95-type masks per month at the Medicom plant in Montreal.
Production of these masks began in September 2020 at a plant that was set up in Saint-Laurent in just three months in the midst of a pandemic. To date, all local production of these respiratory protection devices has been dedicated to fulfilling contracts signed with the governments of Quebec and Canada.
"Medicom is a company that is deeply rooted in the local community, while having an international footprint,” said Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer of Medicom in a statement. “That is our strength and what gives us the agility we need to adapt to best meet local needs. The addition of a night shift has allowed us to increase our production of N95-type masks by nearly 100,000 units per 24 hours of production. This is quite a feat considering several factors such as the shortage of specialized labour and the availability of raw materials."
Medicom's SafeMask Architect Pro N95-type masks were approved by Health Canada and the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail (IRSST) following rigorous testing. These respirator masks are recommended for protection against non-oil aerosols and have been evaluated for use in healthcare facilities according to recognized standards for biocompatibility, flammability and fluid resistance.
The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets.
— AMD Medicom Inc.
— AB
