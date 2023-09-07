McGill’s Council on Palliative Care presents lecture by Dr. Kathryn Mannix on Sept. 19

Dr. Kathryn Mannix, author of With the End in Mind: Dying, Death, and Wisdom in an Age of Denial, will give a lecture titled Forgotten Wisdom: reclaiming public understanding of dying on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 pm at the Block Amphitheatre in the Jewish General Hospital, 3755 Cote Ste Catherine St. in Montreal.
Sponsored by McGill University’s Council on Palliative Care, the lecture will be given in English with a bilingual question and answer period. Free parking will be available
Dr. Mannix is a British doctor who specialized in palliative medicine for 30 years before taking early retirement to campaign for better public understanding of dying. She has worked with over 10,000 dying people over her career, in their own homes, in hospices and as lead of a large palliative care service in a major UK university hospital. Her campaign to normalize ordinary dying has received international attention and as a result, she has been invited to speak around the world.
Starting in cancer care and changing career to become a pioneer of the new discipline of palliative medicine, Dr. Mannix has worked as a palliative care consultant in teams in hospices, hospitals and in patients’ own homes, optimising quality of life even as death is approaching. She is passionate about public education and having qualified as a Cognitive Behaviour Therapist in 1993, she started the UK’s (possibly the world’s) first CBT clinic exclusively for palliative care patients and devised ‘CBT First Aid’ training to enable palliative care colleagues to add new skills to their repertoire for helping patients.
To attend, register HERE.
If you cannot attend and wish to have the recording once it is available through the Council’s website, you can indicate this on the registration form. For further information, email info.mcopc@gmail.com
— A. Bonaparte
