McGill’s Council on Palliative Care presents lecture by Dr. Kathryn Mannix on Sept. 19

Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.