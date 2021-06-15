Living with a crappy, invisible illness

I was diagnosed with a chronic digestive illness called ulcerative colitis back in 2009, when I was 28 years old.
After several days of experiencing abdominal pain, then frightfully seeing blood in the toilet following a recurring episode of severe diarrhea, I went to the hospital’s emergency room. Although I was seen by the ER doctor and gastroenterologist on call later that afternoon, I was sent home without a diagnosis. I only found out what was wrong with me the following day, after an emergency colonoscopy, and was prescribed pills and enemas.
I returned home clueless, never having heard of ulcerative colitis. When a friend asked if I had Crohn’s I told her “no” as though it was completely irrelevant. I didn’t realize the two illnesses were similar. They’re both considered inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), the main difference being that with Colitis only the lower intestines are affected.
During a flareup, my intestines not only swell but also create bleeding ulcers. I'm unable to digest anything properly so I don’t receive the nutrients I need, am constantly running to the bathroom, and lose weight. At times I have no control over my bowels.
I’ve always been afraid of leaving my apartment during those times, paranoid of having an accident. If I absolutely needed to go somewhere, I starved myself for hours.
Now that I’m married, it’s not as stressful or strenuous because my husband helps with groceries, cooking, and housework. When I was a single mom with no family in town, I had to do everything myself, which included bringing my son to school and picking him up. I was afraid of embarrassing him.
My pride made me avoid wearing adult diapers. When I finally tried samples, I found them bulky and thought everyone would know I was wearing one so started using long sanitary pads instead. Although they wouldn’t have muffled sounds or camouflaged bad odors if I soiled myself in public, I felt they’d provide protection and would make it easier to get cleaned up — assuming there was a bathroom available for me to change in. I took the habit of carrying extra underwear and pads with me.
Luckily, the only times I’ve experienced incontinence was when I was alone and either close to home or inside my apartment. I still felt ashamed.
Often, I barely got to a toilet on time.
I used to be uncomfortable discussing my shitty, crappy issues at first, especially when dating. I was always nervous about brining up my illness, afraid the men who asked me out would end up running away. I felt unattractive.
With Jeff, the man I married in 2015, I always felt beautiful. He worries when I’m unwell and helps in any way he can. The support I receive from him and my son helps me stay strong.
Jeff began volunteering with me at fundraisers and educational events organized by Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. When I started as a greeter for their annual Gutsy Walk back in 2013, I met others suffering from IBD and it helped me cope. I became a mascot two years later, impersonating Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and Captain Marvel. I felt like a real superhero.
I became more open about my invisible illness, creating awareness. I even started joking about it to avoid crying sometimes, although I still have moments where I can’t help the tears from shedding or wanting to scream in frustration.
I felt alone and poorly understood at the beginning. Nobody I knew could relate to me, and I suffered in silence.
For the first three and a half years after my diagnosis, I was practically always ill and going to the ER often. Sometimes I was kept overnight, hooked to an IV attached to a plugged-in machine that would regulate the drips. The side bars of my hospital bed were usually up. It was difficult for me to get to a bathroom when needed, and I wondered if the staff understood why I was there.
I had eight flareups during that short period of time. I was hospitalized twice and avoided a few other hospitalizations by arguing the food given to me was worsening my symptoms.
Although doctors would tell me whatever I ate during a flareup would cause me to urgently need a bathroom, I discovered by keeping a food journal that ingesting anything with onions, garlic, spices, or dairy made things worse. Eating greasy, fried, or processed foods were also problematic. In contrast, eating certain healthy foods like raw vegetables and fruits caused me pain because they’re difficult to digest. This was on normal days. I’ve learned to avoid anything acidic, on top of all this, during a flareup.
When hospitalized, I felt lonely. I longed for company, yet was afraid of soiling myself in front of visitors and didn’t want anyone to see me as sickly as I was. My weight would go down from 95 pounds to about 80.
I was always happy to see my son when he came to the hospital with whoever was taking care of him for me; a friend or my father. I could tell he was uncomfortable though, so I didn’t force the visits.
Aidan was the reason I kept fighting to get better when I felt like giving up. There were days where I would have welcomed death because I was suffering physically and mentally. The illness made me depressed, which worsened some of the symptoms.
Raising a child on my own was a struggle. I was always tired, in severe pain, had very little energy, often felt nauseated or dizzy, could barely take care of myself most days, and was constantly afraid of needing a toilet on my way to and from the office when employed.
I was lucky to have compassionate bosses. One manager checked up on me if I was in the bathroom longer than fifteen minutes, making sure I didn’t pass out. The owner of the same company knew how hard I worked and told me not to force myself to finish my workdays if I was ever in too much pain. The aching was present on a daily basis though. I learned to live with it.
During flareups, I was usually given a two-month prescription of Prednisone. The pills temporarily helped with the inflammation, and the intestinal bleeding usually stopped within 1-3 weeks, depending on the severity of the flareup. After, I felt like I was in heaven because I could eat almost anything without consequences and took advantage. Unfortunately, that only lasted until I was done tapering off the meds and the side effects are terrible.
I've always experienced fatigue, insomnia, irritability, brain fog, incredible hunger accompanied by cravings while still unable to digest anything, and agony in my knees some days. My bones became denser, and my muscles weakened.
Working while on Prednisone was not ideal, but I sometimes did anyways. When layoffs occurred, I was usually the one let go. Although financially difficult, it forced me to focus on my health.
I tried numerous treatments to simply keep my incurable illness under control; different pills, medical enemas, and shots. Every case is different, that’s why it’s hard to treat.
I was finally able to experience a good quality of life after starting Remicade infusions, doing fairly well for almost eight years. I even gained a decent amount of weight and started looking healthy. With the exception of one flareup caused by needing antibiotics for an infection, I was almost normal.
I still had to be careful of what I ate because the foods I previously mentioned continued activating my symptoms. It also coincided with the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) that I developed. However, the regular infusions kept the intestinal inflammation and bleeding down.
Another challenge presented itself though.
Because the infusions required me to go to a clinic every six weeks, I regularly had to take a couple hours off work. Most employers I’ve had since starting this treatment were understanding. However, one director became upset when she found out I had an illness even though I always got my work done and took on additional tasks after her executive assistant burned out. It was while working for her that I had my antibiotic induced flareup, along with contracting C. Difficile, which kept coming back. Having similar symptoms, it was hard to tell which one was acting up. I kept going on and off sick leave.
Whenever I looked for a new job from this point on, I dreaded bringing up my infusions, afraid I’d be labeled as sick. I felt I had to work extra hard to prove myself when hired.
In general, if I avoided my trigger foods along with stress I felt fine. I was able to work and even travel without worrying too much about urgently needing a toilet, although the first thing I always do when going anywhere is figure out where the bathrooms are; just in case. I still have the occasional bad day in which I need to find a bathroom quickly.
It's been particularly difficult during the pandemic, with public bathrooms being inaccessible; especially after July when I kept getting sick again.
Like all the other medications I took in the past, my infusions started becoming ineffective.
For my first flareup during the pandemic, I was able to book an emergency colonoscopy. Jeff accompanied me, as usual. My gastroenterologist checked that my symptoms were indeed caused by intestinal inflammation rather than another health issue.
Having a weak immune system made me scared to enter a hospital. Just taking public transit to the infusion clinic made me nervous, afraid of getting COVID and unable to fight it.
This flareup, along with the next, were easily managed with medical enemas on top of my regular infusion treatments, but by my third flareup of 2020 I ended up in the ER needing Prednisone.
I thought “here we go again…” and “Mama Mia” popped into my head. I invented new lyrics and humorously presented the song to my immediate family, saying I was working on “IBD: The Musical”.
If I were to actually write such a Broadway show, it would depict how family members of those suffering from IBD are affected as well. They can feel anxious, useless, and powerless to make their loved one’s pain go away.
After the ER visit, my gastroenterologist changed the frequency of my infusions to every four weeks. It was challenging to book my two appointments for the COVID shots since I can’t get any vaccinations 11-14 days before or after an infusion.
I flared up a fourth time in April and was again put on Prednisone. I felt as though I was trapped in the body of an 80 year old once more, and joked about wanting a walker for my upcoming 40th birthday.
My gastroenterologist mentioned the possibility of a new long term treatment so I contemplated my options; infusions of a different medication, or injections I could conveniently do myself. During my 78th Remicade treatment, I realized I’d miss the interaction with the nurses if I stopped going to clinic. My emotions clouded my decision process.
Turns out I didn’t need to choose anything. My doctor decided to give Remicade another chance after doing a sigmoidoscopy. I was given a prescription of suppositories, feeling almost as confused as when I was first diagnosed.
I’m worried about flaring up again. I decided I’ll try Stelara injections next. If they don’t keep me in remission, I’ll try Intevio infusions.
Should both drugs fail before new medication for IBD come out, I’ll need an operation. Part of my intestines would then get removed. I could end up with a stoma and need an ostomy bag for the rest of my life.
I seriously considered surgery before starting my Remicade treatment because of how unwell and discouraged I was, but now wish to avoid it.
Despite my health issues, I try maintaining a sense of humour and positive attitude to fully enjoy life.
You should too.
Born in 1981, local author Chantal Bellehumeur has published several novels of various genres as well as numerous short stories, poems and articles featured in compilation books and magazines.
— By Chantal Bellehumeur
