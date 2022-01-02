Little Sitan Kaba was the first baby born in 2022 at the MUHC

After a long and arduous journey that began some nine months ago, Sitan Kaba won the annual First Baby Born in a given year at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) prize. The little girl arrived at precisely 3:19 am on January 1, 2022, weighing in at a modest 3.32 kg (7.32 lbs). The proud parents from the borough of LaSalle, mother Oumi Keita and father Laye Mamadi Kaba, are doing well.
Last year, the first baby born at the MUHC was also a little girl. Lara Michelle Adaszkiewicz was born 1 minute and 10 seconds after midnight on January 1, 2021, weighing 4.04 kg (8.9 lbs). Her mother, Aleksandra Modelewska, and father, Martin Adaszkiewicz, were from Montreal.
Any couple thinking about taking a run at the 2023 crown should consider getting busy around March 26, which, for those in the know, is National Nougat Day in the USA.
I kid you not.
Fans of the soft and chewy or sometimes hard and crunchy candy often found at the center of a candy bar will have something else to look forward to.
If, by chance, you are not into the tasty treat — made by whipping egg whites together and adding honey or sugar, roasted nuts, and sometimes candied fruit — and will not remember to pair your pairing with said date, you can always recall that March 26, 2022, is also National Spinach Day, Bangladesh Independence Day, and Mali Martyrs' Day. Or you can just pencil it in on your calendar.
Congratulations to little Sitan Kaba and her parents … and Happy New Year everyone!
