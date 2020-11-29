LGH Foundation’s Dollars & Destinations lottery tickets a perfect stocking stuffer

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation’s Dollars & Destinations lottery tickets are now on sale, just in time for the holidays. The Foundation put together this fundraising initiative thanks to the collaboration of two of its annual partners: Air Canada Rouge and Desjardins, Caisse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île. With the purchase of a $20 ticket, you get the chance to win one of four prizes:
Prizes 1 and 2: A return flight for two people to the city of your choice in Europe offered by Air Canada Rouge. Imagine spending your vacation enjoying tapas in Barcelona, touring Dublin’s pubs or walking around Charles Bridge in Prague!
Prizes 3 and 4: A cash prize of $2,500, offered and Desjardins, Caisse de l’Ouest-de-l’Île. Will you choose to pay your credit cards or to indulge in a shopping spree? Tickets will be on sale until the draw on Friday, January 15, at 5:30 p.m.
By participating, you are providing effective tools for medical teams and improving patient comfort. You are contributing to the purchase of high quality personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as to the addition of a Wi-Fi network throughout the building.
Thanks to the funds raised, the dedicated professionals who have been working tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic will have access to better resources to care for their patients. Given the strict visiting restrictions currently in effect, connecting virtually provides essential comfort to our family members, friends and neighbours being treated at the hospital.
You can purchase your ticket here.
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
— AB
