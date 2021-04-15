In a recent release, the Lakeshore General Hospital let the public know that the “heartwarming generosity” of its donors “and involvement of the community” gave it wings during this pandemic.
“It brought our spirit high and kept us positive so we could do our very best to support the frontline workers at the Lakeshore General Hospital. Today, we are very proud to show how we were able to help, thanks to you,” it continued.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation has been supporting the hospital teams with:
- Personal care kits as a thank you for every nurse on International Nurses Day
- Thank you lunches for all orderlies on “Préposé aux Bénéficiaires” Day
- Two Wi-Fi networks. One for medical professionals and another for patients and users
- Specialty air filters that transform that transform a regular hospital room into a negative pressure isolation room
- More than 30,000 masks, face shields, scrub caps, N-95 and N-100 masks
- Washable, reusable, eco-friendly long sleeve cloth gowns
- Protective eyewear
- Protective hoods used for intubation
Now the hospital is looking ahead and sharing its fundraising goals for its Emergency department and its Oncology clinic.
Emergency department
The LGH’s Emergency Department receives close to 45,000 visits per year, serving people from not only the West Island, but from a catchment area that stretches from Hawkesbury to the heart of Montreal, making it an essential hub.
With all this traffic, the LGH now needs to refurbish and modernize the waiting room, the staff lounge and the family room.
A planned $150,000 investment, says the LGH, will ensure maximum comfort for patients and their loved ones. The family lounge will become a warm and comforting space and much-needed updates to the employee break room will provide a well-deserved respite for the medical team.
“By either donating to this campaign or creating your own fundraising page, you can have a positive impact on every visit to the ER. Every fundraiser, regardless of the amount, has a significant impact on our community. It raises awareness and allows our loved ones, neighbors, colleagues and teammates to receive better care should the need arise.”
Oncology Clinic
The hospital will also raise money to upgrade its Oncology Clinic with 12 new therapy chairs, 6 vital sign monitors, computer equipment and 14 waiting room chairs — an investment of $100,000.
The clinic, which has grown considerably over the past 15 years, completes over 1,000 cancer treatments every year and with advancements in cancer care, patients are now living longer and require services over an extended period of time. So the $100,000 equipment upgrade will include:
- 12 chemotherapy chairs ($3,430 each).
- 6 vital signs monitors ($2,680 each)
- 14 ergonomic waiting room chairs ($75 each)
- 8 Stainless steel nurses tables ($1,120 each)
- 14 Computer stations and chairs ($910 each)
Those who want to help can either donate directly to the cause or create their own fundraiser. Tip: Choose one of the above items to set yourself a specific goal!
You can help and contribute to these projects by making a donation, creating your own fundraiser with the hospital’s user-friendly tool, and participating at their events.
